Crime

Disturbing Discovery: Missing Painter Found Dead in Indore’s Water Tank

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:58 pm EST
Disturbing Discovery: Missing Painter Found Dead in Indore’s Water Tank

In a disturbing turn of events, Shahrukh Patel, a painter hailing from the Vijay Nagar region of Indore, Madhya Pradesh, was found dead in an underground water tank in the Press Complex area. This unsettling discovery was made on Thursday when an unignorable foul stench led an individual to the decomposed body. Patel had been missing since the last day of 2023, and his disappearance had plunged his family into a state of anxiety and distress.

Unveiling the Mystery

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP), Amarendra Singh, confirmed the recovery of the body around 4:30 in the evening. The decomposition of the body made it difficult to identify any external injuries immediately. The identity of the deceased was established by circulating his picture among nearby police stations. The confirmation came as a harsh blow to Patel’s family who had filed a missing person report after his inexplicable absence.

The Autopsy and the Investigation

An autopsy has been scheduled to ascertain the cause of Patel’s death – a crucial piece of information that will direct the course of the investigation. The police are approaching the case with the possibility of murder, given the suspicious circumstances under which Patel was found.

Unraveling the Circumstances

As part of the ongoing investigation, the police are conducting extensive inquiries. These include reviewing CCTV footage from the area near the building and interviewing Patel’s relatives. The aim is to determine the sequence of events leading up to Patel’s death and to identify if he was accompanied by someone on the day of his disappearance.

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

