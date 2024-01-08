en English
Aviation

Disturbance Onboard Mumbai-Hyderabad Flight Leads to Police Involvement

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 8, 2024 at 12:33 am EST | Updated: Jan 8, 2024 at 12:58 am EST
Disturbance Onboard Mumbai-Hyderabad Flight Leads to Police Involvement

Two individuals returning from Mumbai to Hyderabad after a vacation were embroiled in a disturbance onboard their flight, culminating in police involvement upon landing. The two passengers, identified as Saif Pasha and Md Ashraf Hussain, had requested better seating, which sparked an argument with the flight crew. Despite attempts by onboard personnel to de-escalate the situation, the pair persisted in their disagreement, refusing to accept the explanations provided by the crew.

Escalation over Seating Arrangements

The dispute began over the issue of seating. Pasha and Hussain, dissatisfied with their assigned seats, demanded better ones. This request led to a friction between them and the flight crew, who attempted to calm the situation and explain the impossibility of their demand. However, the passengers failed to accept the explanations given by the flight crew, leading the matter to escalate further.

Intervention of Aircraft Commander and Security Personnel

As the argument continued to intensify, the flight crew saw no other option but to involve the aircraft commander. The situation was relayed in detail to the commander, who was then compelled to involve security personnel. The disruption caused by the two passengers was deemed significant enough to warrant the attention of these higher authorities.

Police Involvement and Ongoing Investigation

Upon landing in Hyderabad, the local police were alerted to the situation. Pasha and Hussain were served a notice by the authorities and released pending further investigation. Despite their release, the police are continuing to scrutinize the incident, promising a thorough examination of the event which disrupted the otherwise routine flight.

Aviation Crime India Travel
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

