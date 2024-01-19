Disturbance Call Leads to Murder Charge in Willingboro

In the early morning hours of January 13, a routine disturbance call at a local Wawa convenience store on Springside Road in Willingboro, Burlington County, took a dark turn. The man causing the disturbance had left before the police arrived, but the incident was far from over. Identified as 60-year-old Stanley Martin, he was later apprehended outside another store an hour later. The arresting officers could not have anticipated the grisly discovery that was to follow.

From Disturbance to Murder

Following his arrest, crucial information led officers to conduct a wellness check at Stanley Martin's residence on Hinsdale Lane in the Hawthorne Park section of Willingboro. There, the officers discovered the lifeless body of Dierdra Martin, Stanley's 56-year-old wife. The tranquility of their suburban home was shattered by the grim reality of what had transpired. An autopsy later confirmed the cause of death: Dierdra had succumbed to multiple stab wounds.

Charges and Court Proceedings

Stanley Martin is now facing severe charges as a result of his actions. He has been charged with first-degree murder, indicating that the authorities believe the killing was premeditated. Additionally, Martin faces charges for possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon. These charges, coupled with the murder charge, paint a chilling picture of the events leading to Dierdra Martin's untimely death.

Awaiting Justice

Currently held in the Burlington County Jail, Stanley Martin awaits his detention hearing scheduled for next week in Superior Court. The case is also expected to be presented before a grand jury for possible indictment. In the face of such horrific events, the community of Willingboro and the family of Dierdra Martin now wait for justice to take its course.