Disturbance at Greenock Sports Centre Leaves Two Teenagers Injured

On a regular Thursday afternoon, the calm of the car park of Greenock Sports Centre in Inverclyde was shattered by an unsettling disturbance that left two teenage boys, aged 16 and 17, seriously injured. The incident, which occurred around 2:30 pm, led to a flurry of emergency response as the boys were swiftly transported to Inverclyde Royal Hospital. Fortunately, they were released after receiving the necessary treatment.

Investigation Underway

Detective Constable Ruth Elder spearheads the investigation, which has been launched by Police Scotland to untangle the circumstances of the incident. Elder released a statement that a group of youths were spotted in the vicinity at the time of the event. Notably, these individuals were seen hastily leaving the car park, heading towards the town center.

Public Appeal for Information

With several pieces of the puzzle still missing, the police have turned to the public for assistance. They are actively seeking to speak with the group of youths observed near the scene and are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident. The authorities have also urged people who were in the area at the time and may have dash-cam footage to come forward.

Call to Action

Members of the public with any information that could aid the investigation are encouraged to contact Police Scotland, referencing the incident number 3231 of Thursday, 1 February, 2024. The concerted effort to piece together the events of that afternoon continues, with the ultimate goal of identifying and holding the responsible parties to account for their actions.