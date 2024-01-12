en English
Accidents

Disqualified Driver Steven Gaskell Jailed for Causing Partner’s Death in Tragic Crash

By: Safak Costu
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:24 pm EST
Disqualified Driver Steven Gaskell Jailed for Causing Partner’s Death in Tragic Crash

On a fateful day near Brampton Ash, Northamptonshire, 31-year-old Steven Gaskell, a resident of Corby, lost control of his black Mini Cooper, resulting in a tragic accident that claimed the life of his 23-year-old partner, Courtney Donnelly. Gaskell, whose driving license had been revoked until August 2024, was found to be driving while disqualified, flouting the laws yet again after multiple earlier offenses. The accident, which saw the car leaving the road and rolling over multiple times, led to Donnelly’s untimely death at the scene.

A History of Offenses and Recklessness

Gaskell’s disregard for the law was not a one-time occurrence. He had a history of driving offenses, having been caught driving while disqualified seven times before the fatal incident. His reckless behavior was not limited to just driving—as evidence of drug dealing was discovered on two mobile phones recovered from the car and Class B drugs were found in the vehicle.

Justice Served, But A Life Lost Forever

The Northampton Crown Court sentenced Gaskell to five years and two months in prison—four years and ten months for the driving offense, and an additional four months for possessing drugs with intent to supply. Post his release, Gaskell will face a two-year driving ban, a sanction aimed at preventing future offenses.

Remembering Courtney Donnelly: A Life Cut Short

Donnelly, a loving single mother to her daughter, was remembered by her family as a bright presence whose loss has left a gaping void. Her family’s heart-wrenching victim impact statement expressed their devastation and pain at the loss of their beloved daughter, sister, and niece. Det Con Eleanor Hudson of the Northamptonshire Police, who handled the case, criticized Gaskell’s selfish decision to drive despite being disqualified, emphasizing the irreversible impact of his actions on Donnelly’s young daughter and family.

While Gaskell will serve his time, the irreversible damage caused by his reckless actions has resulted in an innocent life lost and a family left to grieve. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the serious consequences of flouting driving laws and the devastating impact it can have on innocent lives.

Accidents Crime United Kingdom
Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

