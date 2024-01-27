Disney's 'Bad Romance' Explores the Heather Elvis Disappearance Mystery

Disney has raised the curtain on the intriguing details of the second episode of its new true-crime series "Bad Romance." Named "No Trace," the chapter delves into the baffling disappearance of Heather Elvis, a 20-year-old woman from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. This compelling narrative forms part of ABC News' "20/20" programming, a platform celebrated for its investigative reporting and chilling true-crime mysteries.

Unraveling the Heather Elvis Mystery

Heather Elvis, a vibrant young woman, was romantically entangled with Sidney Moorer, a married father of three. This tumultuous affair soon took a sinister turn when Heather vanished without a trace. The subsequent discovery of her abandoned vehicle near a deserted boat landing raised more questions than it answered, painting a chilling picture of the events leading up to her disappearance.

From Love Affair to Criminal Charges

Upon learning about the affair, Tammy Moorer, Sidney's wife, sent Heather a series of threatening messages. Following Heather's disappearance, Sidney and Tammy found themselves in the crosshairs of the law, charged with kidnapping and conspiracy. Yet, in the absence of Heather's body, the case remained shrouded in mystery.

Voices from the Past

ABC News' Matt Gutman conducts a series of interviews that breathe life into this cold case. Speaking to Tammy Moorer, the prosecutor, jurors from Sidney's trial, and Heather's loved ones, Gutman pieces together the puzzle that is the Heather Elvis story. The conversation with Heather's roommate is particularly poignant, as she recalls a phone call from Heather on the fateful night she disappeared.

"Bad Romance," hosted by Ryan Smith and produced by Janice Johnston, is a part of the long-running "20/20" series. The first episode is currently available on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+, while "No Trace" will air on ABC on January 29, 2024, and will subsequently be available on Hulu and Disney+.