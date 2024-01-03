en English
Crime

Disney+ to Premiere Korean Crime Drama ‘Flex X Cop’ on January 26

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:45 pm EST
Disney+ to Premiere Korean Crime Drama ‘Flex X Cop’ on January 26

Disney+ is set to premiere a riveting new Korean crime drama, Flex X Cop, on January 26. The series spins an intriguing tale about Jin Isoo, the scion of a wealthy Korean conglomerate, who ends up entangled with the Gangha Police Station’s Violent Crimes Unit 1 due to an administrative blunder.

The Journey of Jin Isoo

The narrative of Flex X Cop is centered around Jin Isoo, a character who is more accustomed to a life of affluence and privilege. However, he finds himself thrust into the gritty world of law enforcement, struggling to adapt to his unexpected role. His journey is marked by initial clashes with the unit’s leader, Lee Ganghyun, a hardworking and dedicated detective who is the first female team leader in the Homicide Department.

From Privilege to Purpose

As the series unfolds, Isoo begins to comprehend the seriousness of his position and uses his vast fortune and unique skills to tackle bureaucratic hurdles within the police department. His transformation from a privileged heir to a dedicated crime-solver showcases the character’s growth and development throughout the series. The drama blends elements of wealth, crime-solving, and character transformation, painting a picture of Isoo’s transition from a life of privilege to one of significant responsibility and purpose.

Justice Takes Center Stage

With his newfound dedication, Isoo aids the unit in unraveling intricate cases and ensuring that justice prevails. The drama promises a compelling mix of wealth, crime-solving, and character development. Ahn Bohyun stars as Jin Isoo, while Park Jihyun plays the role of Lee Ganghyun. The series, penned by Kim Bada, promises a captivating exploration of justice and wealth.

Crime South Korea
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

