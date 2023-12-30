en English
Crime

Dismantling the Empire: Mongrel Mob Notorious Leader’s Assets Worth $2.1 Million Seized

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: December 30, 2023 at 2:47 pm EST
Dismantling the Empire: Mongrel Mob Notorious Leader’s Assets Worth $2.1 Million Seized

Joseph John Morrell, a leading figure in the notorious Mongrel Mob, saw his empire crumble as assets worth over $2.1 million were seized following a meticulous police investigation in 2021. In a startling revelation, despite a modest declared annual income of $35,000, Morrell’s wealth told a different tale—one of illicit activities and underhand dealings.

Unveiling the Mask of Deception

An in-depth forensic analysis of Morrell’s bank accounts unveiled cash deposits amounting to $233,402 and identified $185,148 in cash spending—figures that starkly contradict his declared earnings. It was a lifestyle marked by extravagance, with family holidays paid in cash and an array of property purchases. An accumulation of wealth that bore no resemblance to the income declared to the tax authorities.

A Web of Illicit Assets

Among the assets frozen were five houses scattered across Hawke’s Bay, a fleet of vehicles, three prized Harley Davidson motorcycles, and a substantial amount of cash. Most intriguingly, many of these assets, including the vintage Fords and the motorcycles, were registered in the names of family and friends. A strategy, police believe, was designed to distance Morrell from his ill-gotten gains and maintain a veneer of legitimacy.

Organized Crime at the Heart of Wealth

The police believe the root of Morrell’s wealth was his involvement in the drug trade, particularly in methamphetamine distribution. As the captain of the Mongrel Mob Notorious chapter in Hawke’s Bay, his ties with other members involved in drug distribution were well established. Operations such as Operation Lariat and Operation Casino, which exposed drug dealings and firearms offences among Mongrel Mob members, lend credence to the police’s claims regarding the source of Morrell’s wealth.

This forfeiture is not an isolated incident but part of a broader, determined effort to hit organized crime where it hurts the most—their finances. It’s a clear message to those who believe they can hide behind a facade of respectability while engaging in criminal activities that their time is running out.

author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

