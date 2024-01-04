Disgraced Ex-Policeman Timothy Owen Not to be Reinstated Despite Case Dismissal

In a recent development, Timothy Owen, a former officer of the Edmond Police Department, will not be reappointed to his former position as a quartermaster, despite the dismissal of a felony criminal case against him. Owen, 69, had been charged for engaging in inappropriate sexual communication with a minor, a 14-year-old girl from his extended family. The case emerged in April and had since then led to Owen’s administrative leave.

Case Dismissal Requested by District Attorney’s Office

The Oklahoma County District Attorney’s office, under the leadership of Vicki Behenna, requested the case’s dismissal citing it was for the best interest of justice. However, the case was dismissed without prejudice, meaning it can potentially be refiled at a later date. The allegations against Owen included sending suggestive text messages and purchasing gifts for the minor.

Victim’s Family Consents to Dismissal

The dismissal followed consultations with the victim’s immediate family members who felt that pursuing prosecution at this time was not in the best interest of the girl. Owen’s attorney maintained his client’s innocence and expressed gratitude for the dismissal, implying that justice had prevailed.

Incident Discovery and Owen’s Background

The criminal investigation was initiated after an anonymous letter, which was later confirmed to be sent by the girl’s grandmother, was delivered to Edmond Police Chief J.D. Younger. The minor’s grandmother and father discovered the sexual messages, and the subsequent police investigation confirmed the allegations using phone records. Owen had a long-standing career with the Edmond police force, serving from 1986 to 2015. He had transitioned to a quartermaster role until his arrest. Owen was on the brink of retirement, due to occur a few weeks post his arrest, and is currently residing in an RV park in Oklahoma City with his wife.