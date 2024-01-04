en English
Crime

Disgraced Ex-Policeman Timothy Owen Not to be Reinstated Despite Case Dismissal

By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:41 pm EST
In a recent development, Timothy Owen, a former officer of the Edmond Police Department, will not be reappointed to his former position as a quartermaster, despite the dismissal of a felony criminal case against him. Owen, 69, had been charged for engaging in inappropriate sexual communication with a minor, a 14-year-old girl from his extended family. The case emerged in April and had since then led to Owen’s administrative leave.

Case Dismissal Requested by District Attorney’s Office

The Oklahoma County District Attorney’s office, under the leadership of Vicki Behenna, requested the case’s dismissal citing it was for the best interest of justice. However, the case was dismissed without prejudice, meaning it can potentially be refiled at a later date. The allegations against Owen included sending suggestive text messages and purchasing gifts for the minor.

Victim’s Family Consents to Dismissal

The dismissal followed consultations with the victim’s immediate family members who felt that pursuing prosecution at this time was not in the best interest of the girl. Owen’s attorney maintained his client’s innocence and expressed gratitude for the dismissal, implying that justice had prevailed.

Incident Discovery and Owen’s Background

The criminal investigation was initiated after an anonymous letter, which was later confirmed to be sent by the girl’s grandmother, was delivered to Edmond Police Chief J.D. Younger. The minor’s grandmother and father discovered the sexual messages, and the subsequent police investigation confirmed the allegations using phone records. Owen had a long-standing career with the Edmond police force, serving from 1986 to 2015. He had transitioned to a quartermaster role until his arrest. Owen was on the brink of retirement, due to occur a few weeks post his arrest, and is currently residing in an RV park in Oklahoma City with his wife.

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

