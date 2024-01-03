en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Disgraced Celebrity Lawyer Tom Girardi Found Competent for Trial

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:08 am EST
Disgraced Celebrity Lawyer Tom Girardi Found Competent for Trial

In a striking turn of events, disgraced celebrity lawyer Tom Girardi has been declared fit to stand trial over accusations of defrauding his clients out of more than $15 million. The 84-year-old former legal titan, whose clients ranged from an Arizona widow to a severely burned victim of the 2010 San Bruno gas pipeline explosion, had previously pleaded not guilty to wire fraud charges in Los Angeles.

Girardi’s Defense and Prosecution’s Counter Claim

Girardi’s lawyers had argued that their client, diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease, was unable to participate in the trial due to his deteriorating memory condition. Girardi, currently residing in the memory care unit of a nursing home, was portrayed as being confused and struggling with memory issues. However, prosecutors contended that Girardi was exaggerating his symptoms, leading to a legal battle over his competency to stand trial.

Additional Charges and Legal Troubles

The former lawyer, who had his law empire collapse and was disbarred in California in 2022 over client thefts, also faces federal wire fraud charges in Chicago. He stands accused of stealing about $3 million from family members of victims of the 2018 Lion Air crash. This crash had a devastating toll, claiming the lives of 189 people. These mounting legal challenges signify a steep fall from grace for Girardi, once a renowned figure in the Los Angeles legal scene.

Public Response and Implications

The developments in Girardi’s case have garnered significant public attention, given his high-profile status and the severe nature of the accusations. The decision of his competency to stand trial signifies a crucial progression in this legal saga, potentially paving the way for a trial that could shed light on the extent of Girardi’s alleged wrongdoings.

0
Crime
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Senior Prosecutor Ascends Ranks After Belgrade Protests

By Salman Akhtar

London New Year's Fireworks Marred by Counterfeit Tickets Chaos

By Shivani Chauhan

Sweeping Arrests Uncover Wave of Offenses in Benton and Washington Counties

By Israel Ojoko

Shagun Pandey Makes His Television Cop Debut in 'Mera Balam Thanedaar'

By BNN Correspondents

Engagement Party Raided, Beef Seized: A Case of Unwitting Offence ...
@Crime · 5 mins
Engagement Party Raided, Beef Seized: A Case of Unwitting Offence ...
heart comment 0
Nashik’s ‘Baliraja Helpline’: A Beacon of Support for Local Farmers

By Dil Bar Irshad

Nashik's 'Baliraja Helpline': A Beacon of Support for Local Farmers
New Jersey Man Faces First-Degree Murder Charge in Cousin’s Death

By Rizwan Shah

New Jersey Man Faces First-Degree Murder Charge in Cousin's Death
Fuel Shortage Sparks Violent Clash at Dombivali Petrol Pump

By Dil Bar Irshad

Fuel Shortage Sparks Violent Clash at Dombivali Petrol Pump
Zimbabwe Man Arrested for Illegal Marijuana Cultivation: A Stand Against Drug-Related Crimes

By Olalekan Adigun

Zimbabwe Man Arrested for Illegal Marijuana Cultivation: A Stand Against Drug-Related Crimes
Latest Headlines
World News
Aston Villa's Unexpected Ascent: A Dark Horse in the Premier League
9 seconds
Aston Villa's Unexpected Ascent: A Dark Horse in the Premier League
Leeds United Faces Potential Squad Changes: An Opportunity for Refinement
31 seconds
Leeds United Faces Potential Squad Changes: An Opportunity for Refinement
Filipino-American Gymnast Levi Jung-Ruivivar Poised for Olympic Journey
31 seconds
Filipino-American Gymnast Levi Jung-Ruivivar Poised for Olympic Journey
Junior Tennis Season Launches in Iloilo City with Two Major Tournaments
41 seconds
Junior Tennis Season Launches in Iloilo City with Two Major Tournaments
Mike Vrabel: A Steadfast Leader Amid a Challenging Season
55 seconds
Mike Vrabel: A Steadfast Leader Amid a Challenging Season
Senior Prosecutor Ascends Ranks After Belgrade Protests
57 seconds
Senior Prosecutor Ascends Ranks After Belgrade Protests
Çukurova Mayor Visits Dörtler District: Pledges Continued Service Ahead of Elections
2 mins
Çukurova Mayor Visits Dörtler District: Pledges Continued Service Ahead of Elections
National Assembly Chairman Lauds Tay Ninh's Development and Encourages Regional Cooperation
2 mins
National Assembly Chairman Lauds Tay Ninh's Development and Encourages Regional Cooperation
WaBa Grill Introduces Boom Boom Way Veggie Bowls: A Fresh Take on Healthy Fast Food
3 mins
WaBa Grill Introduces Boom Boom Way Veggie Bowls: A Fresh Take on Healthy Fast Food
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
1 hour
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
1 hour
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
3 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
4 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
4 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
5 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
8 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
9 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
10 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app