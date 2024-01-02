en English
Crime

Discovery of Remains Ends Five-Year Search for Missing Alabama Man

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 2:59 pm EST
In a haunting discovery that broke the silence of a near five-year-old mystery, a hunter in Lauderdale County, Alabama stumbled upon human remains on December 13th. The skeletal fragments, later identified as Bradley Eugene Lard, brought to light an unresolved missing person case, rekindling the hope of a family seeking closure. The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office, following the discovery, conducted a comprehensive search operation leading to the recovery of approximately 60-70% of the remains.

Identification of the Remains

The Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences moved in swiftly to ascertain the identity of the remains. Employing cranial scans and dental records, they confirmed the identity as Bradley Eugene Lard, the man who disappeared into thin air on February 28, 2019. The last sighting of Lard was at a gas station in Cloverdale, after which he was reported missing.

Family’s Long Search

Following his disappearance, a statewide search was launched, bolstered by a reward offered by Governor Kay Ivey. Lard’s family left no stone unturned in their quest to find him, setting up a dedicated Facebook page to aid in their efforts. Despite this, Lard remained missing, his whereabouts a mystery until this recent breakthrough.

Case Remains Open

Sheriff Joe Hamilton confirmed that the case remains open, pending the submission of final reports and an in-depth investigation into the new evidence associated with the discovery. The clothes found at the scene matched the description of what Lard was seen wearing when he went missing, further cementing his identification. At a news conference, Lard’s mother, Lisa Wallace, expressed her heartfelt gratitude towards the investigators for their relentless efforts.

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office, as of now, has not provided any immediate updates on the ongoing investigation. The story of Bradley Eugene Lard serves as a poignant reminder of the countless missing persons cases that remain unresolved, their families caught in the throes of hope and despair.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

