Crime

Disappearance of Two Children on New Year’s Eve Sparks Fears in Ajegunle

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:44 am EST
Disappearance of Two Children on New Year’s Eve Sparks Fears in Ajegunle

On the cusp of celebrations and new beginnings, a family in Ajegunle, Lagos State, was met with a chilling start to the New Year. Two children, Amirat Adeniji and Kadijat, have gone missing under mysterious circumstances. The incident occurred on New Year’s Eve at their home on Mobil Road, Ajegunle-Apapa. The unsettling silence that has replaced the innocent laughter of these children has left their family in a state of despair and desperation.

A Disheartening Disappearance

On December 31, the last day of 2023, Amirat and Kadijat were seen playing in the passage of their home. An unidentified individual last sighted them, holding N50 notes, intent on buying biscuits. Despite being advised to return home, the children have not been seen since. The family is left grappling with questions about who could have given the children this money and the circumstances leading to their disappearance.

An Appeal for Help

Rasheed Adeniji, Amirat’s father, is unable to mask his confusion and anguish. Struggling to understand who could have provided the money for the biscuits, he has appealed to the public for assistance in locating the children. The family’s frantic search for help has led them to various police stations, but their efforts have so far been in vain.

An Unsettling Pattern

In a disconcerting revelation, Lukman, Adeniji’s brother, shared that another young boy has gone missing in the same area. This raises the total number of missing children to three, casting a grim shadow over the Ajegunle community. Bawa Malik, the Divisional Police Officer at Amukoko, where the case was reported, has pledged cooperation with other police stations in the search for the missing children.

This tragic incident serves as a poignant reminder of the vulnerability of children and the importance of collective vigilance in ensuring their safety. As the search continues, the Ajegunle community and the Adeniji family hold onto hope, awaiting the return of their missing children.

Crime
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

