Disabled Seremban Man Denies Charges of Raping Underage Daughter

A 47-year-old man with a disability, hailing from Seremban, pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court to charges of raping his underage daughter. The man, an OKU card holder, stands accused of committing the alleged offense on November 12, 2023, at their home in Kota, Rembau. The victim, at the time of the assault, was 16 years old.

Accused Charged Under Penal Code

The accused is being charged under Section 376(3) of the Penal Code. The law stipulates a sentence ranging from 8 to 30 years imprisonment and a minimum of 10 whippings for such an offense. In this case, the prosecution has taken a firm stance, refusing to offer bail due to concerns of potential harassment towards the victim. The victim is currently under the protection of the Welfare Department.

Accused Pleads for Bail

The accused, who is unrepresented, has made a plea for bail. He cites the need to work to support his father and three children. He also claims he was in a drunken state at the time of the alleged assault. Additionally, he mentioned a previous accident that resulted in the loss of one of his eyes. Regardless, his plea for bail was denied. The court has set a mention date for March 6.

Twin Charges for the Accused

Complicating matters further, the accused has also pleaded guilty to an additional charge of causing harm with dangerous weapons. This charge was presented at the Kuala Pilah Sessions Court and he is due to receive his sentencing on March 5. This second charge stems from an incident that occurred on January 23, where he is alleged to have attacked the same victim. The arrest came after a video clip of the assault went viral, which ultimately led the victim to disclose the rape incident to a doctor.