Crime

Digital Banking’s Dark Side: Former IIT Director’s Cyber Fraud Saga

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 15, 2024 at 5:44 am EST
Digital Banking's Dark Side: Former IIT Director's Cyber Fraud Saga

When digital banking, a modern convenience, turned into a nightmare for Sanjay Govind Dhande, a distinguished educationist and former director of IIT Kanpur. The year 2013 saw him at the receiving end of a cyber fraud that siphoned off 19 lakh from his firm’s bank account, shining a harsh light on the vulnerabilities of the digital banking system.

The Set-Up

Dhande’s firm held an account with ICICI Bank, managed through internet banking linked to a Vodafone mobile number. The number was registered in the name of his wife, Medha. In a cunning twist, fraudsters got their hands on a SIM card using a counterfeit passport adorned with the photo of ex-Union minister Dayanidhi Maran. This key asset allowed them to navigate the digital banking waters undetected.

The Heist

The fraudsters were not operating in India but from an IP address in Turkey. They conducted multiple transactions, draining the account while Dhande’s phone turned nonfunctional due to the sudden SIM card issue. The lack of transaction alerts allowed the illegal transfer of money to go unnoticed until the damage was irreversible.

Unveiling the Flaws

As the police delved into the case, significant lapses surfaced from ICICI Bank and Vodafone. The issuance of a SIM card to a male fraudster under a woman’s name and the failure to verify foreign IP transactions unveiled the chinks in the armor of the digital banking system.

The Legal Battle and Justice

Dhande did not take this incident lying down. He pursued legal action, which led him through a winding path involving the Cyber Appellate Tribunal and TDSAT. The journey was long and arduous, but justice was served in 2020 when Dhande finally received compensation for his loss. This case serves as a stark reminder of the risks lurking in the digital banking sphere and the need for robust safeguards to protect innocent users.

Crime Cybersecurity India
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

