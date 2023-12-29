en English
Crime

Digital Antisemitism on the Rise: A Disturbing Surge in Google Search Queries

author
By: Waqas Arain
Published: December 29, 2023 at 11:26 pm EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 2:18 am EST
Digital Antisemitism on the Rise: A Disturbing Surge in Google Search Queries

On a day ordinary as any, October 7, 2023, the world witnessed a surge in antisemitic sentiment that reached the farthest corners of the digital realm. As the Hamas attack on Israel unfolded, Google search queries took a dark turn, revealing an alarming rise in antisemitic bias. Mordy Oberstein, an SEO expert and head of the SEO brand at Wix, an Israeli software company, conducted a study that painted a chilling picture of a world steeped in prejudice.

Unveiling an Undercurrent of Hate

Queries like ‘glory to our martyrs’ and ‘intifada revolution’ spiked by an astounding 12,000%, clearly echoing the Hamas attack. Even more disconcerting were the search phrases ‘kill Jews’ and ‘why are Jews bad’, which rose by 1,800% and 450%, respectively. The phrase ‘Hitler was right’ saw a 120% increase, and the chilling rallying cry ‘from the river to the sea’ experienced a staggering 15,000% surge, with 100,000 monthly searches in the U.S. alone. The antisemitic undertones of these queries lay bare the ugly face of hate hiding behind screens.

(Read Also: Philippine Stock Exchange Climbs Back to 6,500 Level, Reflecting Optimistic Outlook)

The Ripple Effect of Hate

Antisemitic incidents in the U.S. spiked by 337% following the Hamas attack, as reported by the Anti-Defamation League. This surge was not restricted to the U.S. alone. Hate crimes against Jews rose sharply across the UK in the aftermath of the conflict, with police figures revealing significant increases in antisemitic offenses in various regions. Islamophobic crimes also saw an uptick, highlighting the contagion of hate that had spread far and wide.

(Read Also: The Year in Review: AI Advancements in 2023 and the Road Ahead)

A Global Phenomenon

The ripple effects of this surge in hate were felt across the globe. The Brazilian Israelite Confederation reported a 1,000% increase in bigotry complaints against Jews in South America. A study by Mordy Oberstein exposed the increasing antisemitic Google search behavior, making it clear that this was not an isolated incident. In Latin America, there was an alarming surge in antisemitic activity, raising serious concerns for the safety of the Jewish community worldwide.

The rise in antisemitic Google search queries is a testament to the power of digital platforms in shaping public sentiment. The role of Google searches in driving web traffic, accounting for more than 50% of online traffic, is undeniable. This digital reflection of hatred and bigotry is not just a mirror of existing prejudices, but also a driver of the same, influencing the behavior of millions who rely on the internet for information and social cues.

Read More 

0
Crime United States
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

