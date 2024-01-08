en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Dhanbad’s New SSP Wages War Against Corruption in Police Force

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 8, 2024 at 11:12 pm EST | Updated: Jan 8, 2024 at 2:16 am EST
Dhanbad’s New SSP Wages War Against Corruption in Police Force

In a stalwart stand against corruption, the newly appointed Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Dhanbad, HP Janardhan, has turned the heat on those within the police force allegedly involved in illegal mining activities and criminal patronage.

Janardhan, who assumed office on January 1, has already made his presence felt, suspending the officer in charge of one police station and reassigning two others implicated in the illicit mining and transportation of coal.

Crackdown on Illegal Mining

Further demonstrating his zero-tolerance approach, Janardhan has directed police officers to actively monitor and combat illegal coal mining, transportation, and storage in their respective jurisdictions.

The directive comes with a comprehensive list of rules and consequences, making it clear that any officer, from Deputy Superintendents down to constables, who disregards these directives will face swift repercussions.

0
Crime India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
1 min ago
Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers Seeks Public Help in Felony Manhunt
Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers has issued a call to arms, seeking public help to apprehend individuals with outstanding felony arrest warrants. This move is part of an ongoing effort to bring to justice several fugitives who remain at large, with charges ranging from attempted murder to child abuse. Wanted: A Roster of Fugitives Among
Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers Seeks Public Help in Felony Manhunt
Lanarkshire Police Seek Man Linked to Indecent Act, Release CCTV Images
14 mins ago
Lanarkshire Police Seek Man Linked to Indecent Act, Release CCTV Images
Woman's Rage Unleashed: Breaks into Ex-Boyfriend's House, Damages Property
16 mins ago
Woman's Rage Unleashed: Breaks into Ex-Boyfriend's House, Damages Property
Warner Bros Unveils 'Black Coast Vanishings', An Intriguing True-Crime Mystery Series
1 min ago
Warner Bros Unveils 'Black Coast Vanishings', An Intriguing True-Crime Mystery Series
Supreme Court Overturns Remission Granted to 2002 Gujarat Riots Convicts
2 mins ago
Supreme Court Overturns Remission Granted to 2002 Gujarat Riots Convicts
Seeking Identity: Renewed Efforts to Unmask the Last Victim of the 'Happy Face Killer'
11 mins ago
Seeking Identity: Renewed Efforts to Unmask the Last Victim of the 'Happy Face Killer'
Latest Headlines
World News
Carrie Fisher Suffers Heart Attack Mid-Flight: A Shock to the Star Wars Fandom
32 seconds
Carrie Fisher Suffers Heart Attack Mid-Flight: A Shock to the Star Wars Fandom
Netflix's 'Break Point' Criticized for Ignoring Zverev's Abuse Allegations
1 min
Netflix's 'Break Point' Criticized for Ignoring Zverev's Abuse Allegations
NZ Superbike Championships: Ant West Conquers Third Round at Canterbury
2 mins
NZ Superbike Championships: Ant West Conquers Third Round at Canterbury
Galway West's Labour Party Proposes Changes to Polling Station Locations
2 mins
Galway West's Labour Party Proposes Changes to Polling Station Locations
Jaggery Tea: A Warming Beverage with Health Promoting Benefits
3 mins
Jaggery Tea: A Warming Beverage with Health Promoting Benefits
OIC Urges Implementation of UN Resolutions for Kashmiri Self-Determination
3 mins
OIC Urges Implementation of UN Resolutions for Kashmiri Self-Determination
Community Rallies to Fund Life-Saving Surgery for Two-Year-Old Joey Conway
3 mins
Community Rallies to Fund Life-Saving Surgery for Two-Year-Old Joey Conway
FA Cup Third Round Highlights and Carabao Cup Semi-Finals Anticipation
3 mins
FA Cup Third Round Highlights and Carabao Cup Semi-Finals Anticipation
Essential Pharma Acquires European Rights to Colobreathe, Enters Rare Disease Market
4 mins
Essential Pharma Acquires European Rights to Colobreathe, Enters Rare Disease Market
India and the World: A Week of Eventful Occurrences
1 hour
India and the World: A Week of Eventful Occurrences
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
2 hours
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
4 hours
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
4 hours
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
5 hours
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
5 hours
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
8 hours
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
8 hours
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
8 hours
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app