Dhanbad’s New SSP Wages War Against Corruption in Police Force

In a stalwart stand against corruption, the newly appointed Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Dhanbad, HP Janardhan, has turned the heat on those within the police force allegedly involved in illegal mining activities and criminal patronage.

Janardhan, who assumed office on January 1, has already made his presence felt, suspending the officer in charge of one police station and reassigning two others implicated in the illicit mining and transportation of coal.

Crackdown on Illegal Mining

Further demonstrating his zero-tolerance approach, Janardhan has directed police officers to actively monitor and combat illegal coal mining, transportation, and storage in their respective jurisdictions.

The directive comes with a comprehensive list of rules and consequences, making it clear that any officer, from Deputy Superintendents down to constables, who disregards these directives will face swift repercussions.