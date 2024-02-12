Dhaka University Protests: Students Demand Justice in Alleged Sexual Harassment Case

Protests at Dhaka University escalate as students demand justice in an alleged sexual harassment case involving Professor Naadir Junaid of the Mass Communication and Journalism department. The students' call for immediate suspension of the professor, accused of sexual harassment, mental torture, and academic misconduct, has led to an ultimatum for a boycott of classes and examinations unless the investigation's outcome is clear.

Forced Leave: A Temporary Reprieve

In the wake of mounting pressure from students, Dhaka University's administration has sent Professor Naadir Junaid on forced leave for three months, starting from February 12, 2024. This decision comes as a direct response to allegations of sexual harassment leveled against him by a female student.

Accusations and Protests

The accusations against Professor Junaid include making romantic advances, monitoring the student through CCTV, and expressing sexual interest. The collective voice of the students, from all batches, has announced an indefinite class boycott and protest program, declaring Professor Naadir persona non-grata on campus.

The Road to Justice: A Thorough Investigation

The matter will be presented in the next syndicate meeting to ensure a thorough investigation. The students' demands for swift disciplinary action and suspension within 24 hours have not been met, but the administration's decision to send the professor on forced leave is seen as a step towards addressing the issue.

As the situation unfolds, the focus remains on the pursuit of justice and the need for a safe and respectful learning environment at Dhaka University. The students' determination to stand up against sexual harassment serves as a stark reminder of the ongoing battle against such abuses of power in academic institutions.

In the words of one protesting student: "We will not stop until justice is served. No student should have to endure such treatment, and it's time for the university administration to take a firm stand against sexual harassment."

With the matter now in the hands of the syndicate, all eyes are on the University's response to these allegations. The students' unwavering demand for accountability underscores the importance of addressing sexual harassment in academia and ensuring that the rights and dignity of all students are protected.