Bangladesh

Dhaka Court Reschedules Submission Date in Grameen Telecom Embezzlement Case

By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:27 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 5:44 am EST
Dhaka Court Reschedules Submission Date in Grameen Telecom Embezzlement Case

In a recent development in Bangladesh, a Dhaka court has set the new date of March 3 for the submission of the investigation report involving Grameen Telecom, its founder Nobel Laureate Dr. Muhammad Yunus, and twelve other individuals. The case revolves around the allegations of embezzling approximately 25 crore Bangladeshi Taka from the company.

Investigation Delayed

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) of Bangladesh, the investigating body, was unable to submit the report on the previously scheduled date. The case was initiated by ACC Deputy Director Md Gulshan Anwar on May 30, 2023.

Accusations and Allegations

Among the accused are Grameen Telecom’s Managing Director, board directors, union leaders, attorneys, and a company representative. The charges stem from inconsistencies regarding the timeline of a bank account opening and subsequent transactions involving large monetary transfers. These transactions were supposedly executed based on ‘fake settlement agreements’ and board decisions prior to the distribution of company profits to the workers.

Further Developments

The court, presided over by Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge Asaduzzaman, has acknowledged the delay and established a new deadline for the investigation report. This case is one of the many legal battles faced by Dr. Yunus and Grameen Telecom, painting a complex picture of the telecom giant’s operations and the alleged financial irregularities involved.

Bangladesh Crime
Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

