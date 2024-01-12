Devon Courtney Arrested in Over-the-Rhine Homicide Case

Marking a significant development in a case that has gripped Cincinnati, 23-year-old Devon Courtney has been apprehended and charged with the homicide of 31-year-old Mikale Booker. The incident, a fatal shooting, transpired on November 21 last year, around 9 p.m. in an apartment located in the 1500 block of Elm Street in Over-the-Rhine, a neighborhood in Cincinnati.

Details of the Crime

According to reports, Courtney allegedly broke into the building, leading to a confrontation with Mikale Booker, a resident of Mason, Ohio. The altercation culminated in Booker sustaining a gunshot wound to his chest. Responding officers found him at the scene of the crime, severely wounded and in dire straits.

Efforts to Save Victim

Rapidly on the scene, Cincinnati fire personnel attempted life-saving measures in a bid to rescue Booker. Despite their best efforts, Booker succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the location. The tragic event sent shockwaves through the community, sparking a manhunt for the perpetrator.

Investigation and Arrest

The Cincinnati Police Department immediately launched an investigation into the case. On Thursday, in a joint operation with U.S. Marshals, police made a breakthrough, arresting Courtney. He is currently in custody at the Kenton County Jail. While the list of charges against Courtney has not yet been announced, he is primarily charged with the murder of Booker. As it stands, there is no clear information on whether Courtney and Booker knew each other, nor on the motive behind the shooting.

Seeking Public Help

While the arrest marks a major step forward, the investigation remains active. Authorities are urging the public to come forward with any information that could shed light on the case. Relevant details can be provided to the Homicide Unit at the provided contact number.