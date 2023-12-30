en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Pregnant Teen and Boyfriend Found Dead in Devastating Double Homicide

author
By: Nitish Verma
Published: December 30, 2023 at 1:04 pm EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 3:49 pm EST
Pregnant Teen and Boyfriend Found Dead in Devastating Double Homicide

Tragedy has struck the city of San Antonio, Texas, as a young couple, Savanah Soto, an 18-year-old expectant mother, and her boyfriend, Matthew Guerra, 22, were found dead with gunshot wounds to the head in Guerra’s car. This incident marks the second consecutive year the Soto family has been devastated by gun violence, following the fatal shooting of Soto’s younger brother, Ethan Soto, in May 2022.

The Unraveling of a Tragedy

On December 26, the bodies of Savanah Soto and Matthew Guerra were discovered in a silver Kia Optima, owned by Guerra, after they failed to appear for a scheduled appointment. San Antonio Police Chief William McManus has described the deaths as perplexing, and the case is currently being treated as a capital murder investigation.

A Plea for Help

Investigators have released a video showing two ‘persons of interest’ believed to be connected with the crime. The video captures a dark-colored pickup truck and the victims’ car, each driven by one of the persons of interest. The San Antonio police department is appealing to the public for assistance in identifying these individuals, hoping to shed light on the circumstances surrounding the tragic incident.

Family Struggles Amid Loss

The family of Savanah Soto is dealing with the loss, with her mother, Gloria Cordova, expressing her devastation. Soto, remembered as a ‘beautiful soul,’ was looking forward to becoming a mother to her unborn son, whom she intended to name Fabian. Savanah’s brother, Jordan Corona, believes the violence was likely targeted at Guerra, given his criminal history and alleged violent behavior towards Soto. Amid the mourning, the family is urging the public to refrain from spreading rumors and misinformation on social media that could potentially hinder the ongoing investigation.

0
Crime United States
author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Tragedy Strikes Prominent Massachusetts Family: A Tale of Hidden Struggles

By BNN Correspondents

CCTV Captures Violent Brawl: Increased Police Presence for New Year Celebrations

By Geeta Pillai

Chatsworth Tragedy: Community Demands Justice for Vyaksha Sookdew's Brutal Murder

By Israel Ojoko

ISIS Propagandist Allowed to Stay in UK on Human Rights Grounds

By BNN Correspondents

Bishop Kukah Condemns Plateau Killings, Calls for Security Overhaul ...
@Crime · 40 mins
Bishop Kukah Condemns Plateau Killings, Calls for Security Overhaul ...
heart comment 0
Turkish Police Unearth FETÖ Infiltration: 445 Staff Members Identified

By Safak Costu

Turkish Police Unearth FETÖ Infiltration: 445 Staff Members Identified
Elijah Lee Lewis: A Promising Voice Silenced by Gun Violence

By Salman Akhtar

Elijah Lee Lewis: A Promising Voice Silenced by Gun Violence
Unmasking Fraud: Tony Hetherington’s Investigations into Art and Finance Scams

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Unmasking Fraud: Tony Hetherington's Investigations into Art and Finance Scams
Couple Charged with Grand Theft of Christmas Presents Across Two Continents

By Hadeel Hashem

Couple Charged with Grand Theft of Christmas Presents Across Two Continents
Latest Headlines
World News
Street Legal Car with Race Engine Upends Automotive Norms
3 mins
Street Legal Car with Race Engine Upends Automotive Norms
UDJT Unravels Chad's Socio-Political Tapestry: A Comprehensive Review of 2023
4 mins
UDJT Unravels Chad's Socio-Political Tapestry: A Comprehensive Review of 2023
Botswana Cabinet Proposes Accountability Measures for Political Parties Receiving Public Funds
5 mins
Botswana Cabinet Proposes Accountability Measures for Political Parties Receiving Public Funds
Sault Area Hospital Faces Twin Viral Outbreaks; Imposes Visitation Restrictions
5 mins
Sault Area Hospital Faces Twin Viral Outbreaks; Imposes Visitation Restrictions
Manchester United Falters in 2-1 Defeat to Nottingham Forest
8 mins
Manchester United Falters in 2-1 Defeat to Nottingham Forest
Thousands Rally in Belgrade Against Alleged Electoral Fraud
8 mins
Thousands Rally in Belgrade Against Alleged Electoral Fraud
'Poppy Power': How an NHS Physiotherapy Dog is Transforming Child Care
11 mins
'Poppy Power': How an NHS Physiotherapy Dog is Transforming Child Care
United Cup: Iga Swiatek Leads Poland to Victory, Paving the Way for an Exciting Tennis Season
11 mins
United Cup: Iga Swiatek Leads Poland to Victory, Paving the Way for an Exciting Tennis Season
Significant Reshuffling in the Indian Judiciary: New Chief Justices Recommended
11 mins
Significant Reshuffling in the Indian Judiciary: New Chief Justices Recommended
Cultural Tapestry: New Year's Eve Traditions Around the Globe
2 hours
Cultural Tapestry: New Year's Eve Traditions Around the Globe
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
6 hours
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
7 hours
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
'YearEnder2023': A Chronicle of A Year That Shaped The World
8 hours
'YearEnder2023': A Chronicle of A Year That Shaped The World
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
9 hours
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
10 hours
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
11 hours
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
11 hours
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
11 hours
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app