Pregnant Teen and Boyfriend Found Dead in Devastating Double Homicide

Tragedy has struck the city of San Antonio, Texas, as a young couple, Savanah Soto, an 18-year-old expectant mother, and her boyfriend, Matthew Guerra, 22, were found dead with gunshot wounds to the head in Guerra’s car. This incident marks the second consecutive year the Soto family has been devastated by gun violence, following the fatal shooting of Soto’s younger brother, Ethan Soto, in May 2022.

The Unraveling of a Tragedy

On December 26, the bodies of Savanah Soto and Matthew Guerra were discovered in a silver Kia Optima, owned by Guerra, after they failed to appear for a scheduled appointment. San Antonio Police Chief William McManus has described the deaths as perplexing, and the case is currently being treated as a capital murder investigation.

A Plea for Help

Investigators have released a video showing two ‘persons of interest’ believed to be connected with the crime. The video captures a dark-colored pickup truck and the victims’ car, each driven by one of the persons of interest. The San Antonio police department is appealing to the public for assistance in identifying these individuals, hoping to shed light on the circumstances surrounding the tragic incident.

Family Struggles Amid Loss

The family of Savanah Soto is dealing with the loss, with her mother, Gloria Cordova, expressing her devastation. Soto, remembered as a ‘beautiful soul,’ was looking forward to becoming a mother to her unborn son, whom she intended to name Fabian. Savanah’s brother, Jordan Corona, believes the violence was likely targeted at Guerra, given his criminal history and alleged violent behavior towards Soto. Amid the mourning, the family is urging the public to refrain from spreading rumors and misinformation on social media that could potentially hinder the ongoing investigation.