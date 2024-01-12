en English
Crime

Detroit Rapper Supa Emcee Charged with Murder: A Twisted Tale of Art, Advocacy, and Violence

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:32 am EST
Detroit Rapper Supa Emcee Charged with Murder: A Twisted Tale of Art, Advocacy, and Violence

In a shocking turn of events, Detroit-based rapper Jimmie ‘Supa Emcee’ Brown, has been charged with first-degree murder of his partner, Kelly ‘Native Child’ Mays. Brown, who was featured in a deleted scene of the film 8 Mile, allegedly stabbed Mays multiple times on January 7, 2024, before turning himself in to the police.

Sudden End to an Advocacy Voice

Mays, found dead with lacerations to her chest and neck in their apartment, was renowned for her unwavering advocacy on mental health and domestic violence. As a speaker and poet, she used her platform to address these pressing issues, establishing herself as a beacon of hope for those in similar circumstances.

Chilling Revelation of Domestic Violence

The 13-year relationship between Brown and Mays was far from perfect. Mays’ family revealed a disturbing history of domestic abuse, casting a dark shadow over their seemingly normal life. It was Mays’ daughter who discovered the lifeless body of her mother, a traumatic experience that has left her scarred.

Legal Proceedings and Possible Outcomes

Brown, 46, now finds himself in jail without bond. If convicted, he could face life in prison. His next court appearance is scheduled for January 25. This incident comes in the wake of a nearly fatal car accident in 2020, which left Brown with permanent brain injuries and severe memory loss, adding another layer to the tragic narrative.

For those in need of assistance, the National Domestic Violence Hotline offers support and resources. Don’t hesitate to reach out as help is available.

Crime Mental Health Crisis
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

