Detroit Man Faces Federal Charges for Disturbance on First Flight

On a routine Spirit Airlines flight from Louisville, Kentucky, to Orlando, Florida, an unexpected disturbance seized the attention of both flight crew and passengers.

The source? A 47-year-old Detroit man, James Finnister, embarking on his first-ever flight. The man, now facing federal charges for interference with flight crew members, is accused of causing significant disruption, including making inappropriate propositions to flight attendants and exhibiting unsettling behavior.

Finnister's In-Flight Antics

Finnister, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, is said to have propositioned two flight attendants to join the infamous 'mile high club.'

His behavior escalated to the point where he grabbed one of the attendants and laid down on the aircraft floor, leading to the interruption of in-flight service. Despite being relocated three times, Finnister's disruptive actions persisted.

The Detroit man denies the allegations, claiming he was primarily asleep during the flight. He admits to joking about the 'mile high club' but vehemently denies any physical misconduct.

Further, Finnister expressed an innocent curiosity about the aircraft's cockpit, which he believes was misinterpreted by the crew.