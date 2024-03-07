Detained Suspected Satanist Cannibal in Russia Confesses to Ritual Killing for 'Heaven's Pact'

In a shocking turn of events, Russian police have apprehended Erkinzhon Abdurakhmanov, a 47-year-old builder and former military conscript, for the gruesome murder and cannibalistic act on a 65-year-old pensioner in Bashkortostan's Kuyurgazinsky district. Abdurakhmanov, who claims to have made a pact with the devil, confessed to axing the victim to death and consuming the heart in a bizarre ritual intended to cure his own heart ailments.

Gruesome Discovery and Arrest

Reports reveal that Abdurakhmanov executed the murder by striking the victim thrice with an axe, subsequently removing and consuming the heart while waiting at a bus stop. In a chilling detail, he handed over the uneaten remains to an unsuspecting woman at the bus stop, instructing her to bury it. The bizarre sequence of events leading to his arrest began with a theft at a local shop from where he stole alcohol, prompting a police call that ultimately led to his detention.

Ritual Killing Confession

During the police interrogation, Abdurakhmanov confessed to the ritual killing, claiming it was an order from the devil to kill a man who had allegedly made a prior agreement with him, ensuring the victim's ascension to heaven. This confession has led to the opening of a murder case against him, as reported by the Mash media outlet, citing law enforcement sources. Abdurakhmanov's mother expressed shock and shame over her son's actions and noted a recent change in his behavior.

Broader Implications

The case has sent shockwaves through the local community and beyond, highlighting concerns over ritualistic killings and the influence of occult beliefs. As a father-of-one and a known figure in his profession, Abdurakhmanov's descent into such macabre acts raises questions about the factors contributing to his radical transformation. This incident not only sheds light on the individual's psychological state but also prompts a broader discussion on the need for vigilance and mental health support in society.