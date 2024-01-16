Detained Multichain CEO Shows Activity on Telegram Amid Unexplained Asset Bridging

In a development that has sent ripples across the global blockchain community, Zhaojun He, co-founder and CEO of the cross-chain bridging protocol, Multichain, has shown activity on his Telegram account. This marks the first instance of activity following his unforeseen detention by Chinese police in May 2023. The unexpected reappearance of Zhaojun's profile as 'last seen recently' on Telegram has triggered a flurry of conjectures among users.

The Mystery of the Resurfaced CEO

Stakeholders, investors, and blockchain enthusiasts are left pondering whether Zhaojun has regained access to his phone or if Chinese police are maintaining his online presence to avert account deletion. This unexpected activity has been perceived as a significant development, especially considering the consequential fallout of the Multichain protocol in the wake of Zhaojun's arrest.

Panic Amid Unexplained Asset Bridging

Worth $1.6 billion, the Multichain protocol crumbled shortly after Zhaojun's arrest, with users reporting unauthorized bridging and withdrawal of their assets to unidentified addresses. The unexplained movement of funds led to widespread panic among the Multichain community, highlighting the inherent risks associated with the booming blockchain industry.

Chinese Crackdown on Web3 and Blockchain Firms

Adding to the complexity of the situation, the Chinese authorities have intensified their crackdown on Web3 and blockchain firms. This move has resulted in a decrease in financial crimes but has also created unintended repercussions for legitimate foreign investors in Chinese blockchain protocols. The Multichain incident serves as a stark reminder of the collateral damage these stringent measures can cause.

Efforts for Asset Recovery

Amid this maelstrom, Andre Cronje, co-founder of the Fantom protocol, provided insights into the situation. He confirmed that the Chinese police traced stolen funds to Multichain during a major scam investigation. Cronje clarified that this does not imply Multichain's involvement in the crime; rather, the stolen funds had been transferred through their service.

Fantom, which was among the parties affected by the Multichain incident, is working with law firms in Singapore to recover the misappropriated assets. Efforts in Mainland China are, however, facing obstacles due to legal limitations, illustrating the global challenges in navigating the blockchain industry's legal landscape.