Despicable Burglary: Thief Steals from Dementia Sufferer in Billingham Home

Lee Bacon, a 43-year-old with a history of criminal activity, burgled the home of an 88-year-old dementia sufferer in Billingham, stealing a jar of coffee, cheese, a rucksack with a bank card, and vital medication. The incident occurred on December 9, last year, as the elderly victim slept, with Bacon later using the stolen bank card for purchases, leading to his arrest.

Chronology of the Crime

The burglary unfolded when Bacon discovered a key to the house on Malvern Road hidden in the front porch. After entering the home and committing the theft, the pensioner's wife noticed the missing items the next morning, prompting her to call the police. Bacon was soon identified from CCTV footage at a local convenience store where he used the stolen bank card, spending £38 and making another transaction at a store on Low Grange. The evidence led authorities directly to Bacon, culminating in his identification.

Legal Proceedings and Sentencing

In Teesside Crown Court, Bacon pleaded guilty to charges of burglary and fraud. Despite his defense arguing that the burglary was not premeditated against a vulnerable individual, the court was unswayed. Highlighting Bacon's extensive criminal history, including a prior three-year sentence for drug-related offences and multiple house burglaries, Judge Jonathan Carroll sentenced him to 30 months in prison, stating Bacon targeted the household to support his drug addiction.

Impact on the Community

News of the burglary, especially targeting a vulnerable senior citizen, has stirred significant concern in the Billingham community. The incident underscores the importance of safeguarding against property crimes and supporting those with dementia. The sentencing of Lee Bacon serves as a reminder of the consequences of preying on society's most vulnerable and the ongoing efforts to combat such despicable acts.