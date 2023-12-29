Desperation Drives Man to Fatal Bank Robbery: Faces Death Sentence

In a chilling tale of desperation and crime, 25-year-old Nguyen Manh Cuong has been sentenced to death in Vietnam for his role in a botched bank robbery and the subsequent murder of a bank guard. His accomplice, Tran Van Tri, will spend the next three decades behind bars, a grim testament to the duo’s ill-conceived plot to remedy their financial woes.

Desperate Measures

Driven by mounting debts from online gambling, Cuong, a Vietnamese returnee from Japan, spiraled into desperation. His path crossed with Tri in a Facebook group for individuals burdened by debt, a digital haven for those grappling with financial despair. The two men would soon hatch a plan, born out of their shared desperation, to rob a branch of the Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam (BIDV) in Da Nang.

A Fatal Heist

The ill-fated heist unfolded on November 22, with Cuong and Tri targeting the BIDV branch, drawn to its single guard and less crowded location. Armed with a gun bought from the sale of Cuong’s phone and a rented motorbike awaiting their escape, the duo was ready for the heist. However, their plan was foiled when the bank employees activated the alert system and secured the safe. In the ensuing chaos, Cuong fatally stabbed the bank guard, Tran Minh Thanh, while trying to escape. Despite Cuong’s claims that the stabbing was not intentional and occurred in a frantic attempt to flee, the aftermath was undeniable.

The High Price of Desperation

In a grim twist, the men left the bank empty-handed. Cuong’s gamble, a desperate bid to escape the clutches of debt, had cost a life and ensnared him in the unyielding grip of the law. Cuong’s risk was rooted in the hope of resolving his financial issues with one successful crime, a hope dashed on the rocks of reality. Despite knowing the high capture rate of bank robbers in Vietnam, Cuong was willing to gamble yet again, this time with his freedom, and ultimately, his life.