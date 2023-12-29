en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Desperation Drives Man to Fatal Bank Robbery: Faces Death Sentence

author
By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: December 28, 2023 at 10:37 pm EST
Desperation Drives Man to Fatal Bank Robbery: Faces Death Sentence

In a chilling tale of desperation and crime, 25-year-old Nguyen Manh Cuong has been sentenced to death in Vietnam for his role in a botched bank robbery and the subsequent murder of a bank guard. His accomplice, Tran Van Tri, will spend the next three decades behind bars, a grim testament to the duo’s ill-conceived plot to remedy their financial woes.

Desperate Measures

Driven by mounting debts from online gambling, Cuong, a Vietnamese returnee from Japan, spiraled into desperation. His path crossed with Tri in a Facebook group for individuals burdened by debt, a digital haven for those grappling with financial despair. The two men would soon hatch a plan, born out of their shared desperation, to rob a branch of the Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam (BIDV) in Da Nang.

A Fatal Heist

The ill-fated heist unfolded on November 22, with Cuong and Tri targeting the BIDV branch, drawn to its single guard and less crowded location. Armed with a gun bought from the sale of Cuong’s phone and a rented motorbike awaiting their escape, the duo was ready for the heist. However, their plan was foiled when the bank employees activated the alert system and secured the safe. In the ensuing chaos, Cuong fatally stabbed the bank guard, Tran Minh Thanh, while trying to escape. Despite Cuong’s claims that the stabbing was not intentional and occurred in a frantic attempt to flee, the aftermath was undeniable.

The High Price of Desperation

In a grim twist, the men left the bank empty-handed. Cuong’s gamble, a desperate bid to escape the clutches of debt, had cost a life and ensnared him in the unyielding grip of the law. Cuong’s risk was rooted in the hope of resolving his financial issues with one successful crime, a hope dashed on the rocks of reality. Despite knowing the high capture rate of bank robbers in Vietnam, Cuong was willing to gamble yet again, this time with his freedom, and ultimately, his life.

0
Crime Vietnam
author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Kenyan Authorities Arrest 250 Suspected Mungiki Members in Nyeri County

By Israel Ojoko

Unresolved Triple Homicide in Columbus, Georgia: Families Demand Transparency and Justice

By Saboor Bayat

Two Men Arrested in Northbridge Stabbing Incident Granted Bail

By Geeta Pillai

Woman Suffers Serious Injury in Christchurch Incident, Investigation Underway

By Momen Zellmi

Northbridge Stabbing: Alleged Perpetrators Granted Bail Amid Gang-Rela ...
@Australia · 6 mins
Northbridge Stabbing: Alleged Perpetrators Granted Bail Amid Gang-Rela ...
heart comment 0
Shoplifting Scandals: When Hollywood Stars Fall from Grace

By Olalekan Adigun

Shoplifting Scandals: When Hollywood Stars Fall from Grace
Off-Duty Officer Thwarts Carjacking Attempt Amid Rising Crime Trend

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Off-Duty Officer Thwarts Carjacking Attempt Amid Rising Crime Trend
Tragic Shooting Sparks Fears over Rising Gun Crime in Providenciales

By BNN Correspondents

Tragic Shooting Sparks Fears over Rising Gun Crime in Providenciales
Fatal Shooting in Providenciales Sparks Calls for Stricter Gun Control

By BNN Correspondents

Fatal Shooting in Providenciales Sparks Calls for Stricter Gun Control
Latest Headlines
World News
Living With Huntington's: A Story of Struggle, Resilience, and Hope
1 min
Living With Huntington's: A Story of Struggle, Resilience, and Hope
Putin's New Year Address: A Message of Resilience and Unity
2 mins
Putin's New Year Address: A Message of Resilience and Unity
Xi Jinping's 2024 New Year Message: A Call for Collective Strength and Resilience
2 mins
Xi Jinping's 2024 New Year Message: A Call for Collective Strength and Resilience
Turks and Caicos Health Minister's Plea: 'Stay Home If Unwell' Amid Holiday Season
6 mins
Turks and Caicos Health Minister's Plea: 'Stay Home If Unwell' Amid Holiday Season
Boris Johnson's New Year Message: A Stirring of Hope and Controversy
7 mins
Boris Johnson's New Year Message: A Stirring of Hope and Controversy
Weather Bureau Warns of Heavy Fog and Haze in Large Region of China
7 mins
Weather Bureau Warns of Heavy Fog and Haze in Large Region of China
China Expels Nine Military Officials in Major Reshuffle
9 mins
China Expels Nine Military Officials in Major Reshuffle
Sporting for Sustainability: VIWMA and Antilles X3N Basketball Skillz Camp Champion Environmental Stewardship
10 mins
Sporting for Sustainability: VIWMA and Antilles X3N Basketball Skillz Camp Champion Environmental Stewardship
BJP's Outreach to Kerala's Christian Community Sparks Online Harassment Allegations
11 mins
BJP's Outreach to Kerala's Christian Community Sparks Online Harassment Allegations
Pope Francis Honors Pope Benedict XVI: A Tribute to a Legacy
18 mins
Pope Francis Honors Pope Benedict XVI: A Tribute to a Legacy
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
55 mins
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
India's Mixed Performance in Global Indices: Strides and Setbacks in 2023
2 hours
India's Mixed Performance in Global Indices: Strides and Setbacks in 2023
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
3 hours
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
3 hours
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
4 hours
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
4 hours
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
5 hours
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
5 hours
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app