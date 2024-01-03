en English
Crime

Desperate Search for Missing Toledo Resident, Avery Alexander

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:40 pm EST
26-year-old Avery Alexander, a resident of Toledo, has been reported missing. Alexander was last spotted on the 1500 block of Monroe Street in downtown Toledo. Standing at 5 feet, 6 inches and weighing 150 pounds, Alexander has a history of depression and suicidal tendencies. The Toledo Police Department has issued a public plea, urging anyone with information about Alexander’s whereabouts to contact Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

The Toledo Police Department has ramped up its resources in a desperate search for Alexander, who was last seen on December 29th. The law enforcement agency has expressed concern for his safety, given his mental health history. The public’s assistance is being sought to aid in the search for the missing individual, with the police requesting tips and information through calls or texts to Crime Stoppers.

Community Engagement: WTOL 11+ Apps and Newsletters

Meanwhile, the Toledo community is being encouraged to stay up-to-date with local happenings through WTOL 11+. WTOL 11+ provides breaking news, weather updates, sports coverage, daily talk shows, and trending stories via live streams and on-demand content. Available on Roku and Firetv, the free apps also offer fact-checking services through VERIFY. Furthermore, WTOL 11+ extends its reach through email newsletters, delivering news and weather forecasts right into subscribers’ inboxes.

A Call for Public Vigilance

With Alexander’s case still unresolved, the Toledo Police Department continues to stress the importance of public vigilance. Each piece of information, no matter how minor it may seem, could prove critical in locating Alexander and ensuring his safety. The community’s support and assistance could make a significant difference in this ongoing search.

Crime Local News Mental Health Crisis
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

