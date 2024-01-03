Desperate Search for Missing Toledo Resident, Avery Alexander

26-year-old Avery Alexander, a resident of Toledo, has been reported missing. Alexander was last spotted on the 1500 block of Monroe Street in downtown Toledo. Standing at 5 feet, 6 inches and weighing 150 pounds, Alexander has a history of depression and suicidal tendencies. The Toledo Police Department has issued a public plea, urging anyone with information about Alexander’s whereabouts to contact Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

The Toledo Police Department has ramped up its resources in a desperate search for Alexander, who was last seen on December 29th. The law enforcement agency has expressed concern for his safety, given his mental health history. The public’s assistance is being sought to aid in the search for the missing individual, with the police requesting tips and information through calls or texts to Crime Stoppers.

A Call for Public Vigilance

With Alexander’s case still unresolved, the Toledo Police Department continues to stress the importance of public vigilance. Each piece of information, no matter how minor it may seem, could prove critical in locating Alexander and ensuring his safety. The community’s support and assistance could make a significant difference in this ongoing search.