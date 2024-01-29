Desperate Rescue Attempt: Woman Clings to Speeding Car to Recover Stolen Pet

In a shocking turn of events, Los Angeles resident Ali Zacharias found herself clinging onto the hood of a speeding car after thieves abducted her beloved French Bulldog, Onyx, from a local Whole Foods. The incident, captured on camera, paints a vivid picture of the desperate measures Zacharias took in an attempt to recover her stolen pet.

Desperate Attempt to Thwart Thieves

Upon realizing her pet had been stolen, Zacharias spotted the culprits' vehicle – a white Kia Forte. In a bold move, she tried to block the car from leaving. However, the thieves showed no mercy, hitting her with the car and knocking her onto the hood. They then sped off, leaving her clinging on for dear life. The chilling footage of Zacharias holding onto a speeding car is a testament to the lengths a pet owner would go to protect their pet.

A Growing Trend of Pet Thefts

This incident adds to an alarming trend of French Bulldog thefts in California. The breed's popularity has seemingly made them a target for thieves. The dog-napping of Lady Gaga's French Bulldogs earlier this year further underscored this issue. Law enforcement officials are currently using surveillance footage to identify and track down the culprits in Zacharias' case.

Reward for Safe Return, Plea for Public Help

Zacharias is offering a substantial reward for the safe return of Onyx and is appealing to the public for help. Meanwhile, her harrowing experience serves as a stark reminder of the dangers of confronting criminals directly. It has also sparked a conversation about the increasing problem of pet theft and the need for stronger measures to protect our furry friends.