Desperate Plea as Herders' Attacks Escalate in Agatu, Benue State

For Mr. Oije Alade Abih, a native of the Odugbeho community in Agatu local government area of Benue state, the festive season of December 2023 carried a terrifying memory. On December 10, while visiting his mother, he was abducted, his freedom only restored eight days later, after security personnel intervened and a ransom was paid.

Abih's ordeal is not an isolated incident. For years, his community has been under attack by armed herders, resulting in the loss of lives and property. The continuous onslaught has forced numerous residents to flee their homes, and many villages now lie deserted. The statistics are chilling: over 40 people, including security operatives, have been killed. But the actual figures might be even higher, given the communication breakdown and the palpable fear that has blanketed the region.

A Close Shave with Death

On January 22, 2024, Abih experienced a harrowing brush with death. A would-be assassin targeted him at his new residence in New Karu, Nasarawa state. Miraculously, he escaped unscathed. But the incident has forced him into hiding and heightened his concern for the safety of his people. To add to the escalating crisis, another attack on January 31 claimed three more lives, further deepening the community's despair.

Abih's desperate plea for help echoes the sentiments of local residents, community leaders, and the member representing Agatu constituency in the State House of Assembly. Their calls for intervention have so far fallen on deaf ears, with the government and law enforcement agencies appearing unresponsive.