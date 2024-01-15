Gwagwalada Parents Plead for Help as Madam Success Kidnaps 22 Children

In a desperate plea for help, parents in the Gwagwalada Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) are appealing to authorities to rescue their twenty-two children allegedly abducted by a woman known as Madam Success. The parents have reached out to the FCT Minister, Bar. Nyesom Wike, security agencies, federal lawmakers, and governors, imploring them to convey their plight to President Bola Tinubu.

The specter of child abductions has haunted the area for a while, according to parents who shared their ordeal with the press. Mrs. Patience Nnochiri, a mother whose son was kidnapped in 2020, issued a fervent call for increased government efforts to recover the missing children. The recent arrest of Madam Success in Zuba with four children in her car has strengthened suspicions of her involvement in the abductions.

Suspects and Desperate Parents

Another parent grieving the loss of his son, Mr. Aso Abdullahi, also known as Dantani Igwe, suspects a man named Nyonoma, who was known to distribute biscuits to children in the area. In sharing his distress, Igwe underscored the ongoing anguish of the community and their collective prayers for the safe return of the children and for justice to prevail against the abductors.

The child abduction crisis in Gwagwalada mirrors a larger issue of security in Nigeria. Nabeeha Al-Kadriyar, a student at Ahmadu Bello University, was recently killed by her abductors in Abuja. Her death has amplified calls for a comprehensive review of the country’s security architecture. Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, joined the chorus, advocating for better measures to check the increasing incidents of crime and to ensure the safety of citizens.

Residents of Abuja, especially in Dei Dei town and Gbaupe village, have experienced a surge in kidnappings, with a shocking 23 residents abducted in a single incident. In Katari, near the Kaduna Abuja highways, terrorists abducted 85 persons, including children. The escalating insecurity has stirred grave concerns among the residents, who anxiously await effective action to restore safety and security in the once peaceful city.