en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Gwagwalada Parents Plead for Help as Madam Success Kidnaps 22 Children

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 15, 2024 at 3:41 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 4:35 am EST
Gwagwalada Parents Plead for Help as Madam Success Kidnaps 22 Children

In a desperate plea for help, parents in the Gwagwalada Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) are appealing to authorities to rescue their twenty-two children allegedly abducted by a woman known as Madam Success. The parents have reached out to the FCT Minister, Bar. Nyesom Wike, security agencies, federal lawmakers, and governors, imploring them to convey their plight to President Bola Tinubu.

The specter of child abductions has haunted the area for a while, according to parents who shared their ordeal with the press. Mrs. Patience Nnochiri, a mother whose son was kidnapped in 2020, issued a fervent call for increased government efforts to recover the missing children. The recent arrest of Madam Success in Zuba with four children in her car has strengthened suspicions of her involvement in the abductions.

Suspects and Desperate Parents

Another parent grieving the loss of his son, Mr. Aso Abdullahi, also known as Dantani Igwe, suspects a man named Nyonoma, who was known to distribute biscuits to children in the area. In sharing his distress, Igwe underscored the ongoing anguish of the community and their collective prayers for the safe return of the children and for justice to prevail against the abductors.

The child abduction crisis in Gwagwalada mirrors a larger issue of security in Nigeria. Nabeeha Al-Kadriyar, a student at Ahmadu Bello University, was recently killed by her abductors in Abuja. Her death has amplified calls for a comprehensive review of the country’s security architecture. Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, joined the chorus, advocating for better measures to check the increasing incidents of crime and to ensure the safety of citizens.

Residents of Abuja, especially in Dei Dei town and Gbaupe village, have experienced a surge in kidnappings, with a shocking 23 residents abducted in a single incident. In Katari, near the Kaduna Abuja highways, terrorists abducted 85 persons, including children. The escalating insecurity has stirred grave concerns among the residents, who anxiously await effective action to restore safety and security in the once peaceful city.

0
Crime Nigeria
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
7 seconds ago
Coroner's Inquest Commences into James Smith Cree Nation Mass Killing
On a recent date, a coroner’s inquest into a horrific mass killing in James Smith Cree Nation and the nearby village of Weldon in Saskatchewan, Canada, commenced. The inquest delves into the grim events of September 4, 2022, when a 32-year-old man, Myles Sanderson, claimed the lives of 11 people and left 17 more injured.
Coroner's Inquest Commences into James Smith Cree Nation Mass Killing
Unruly Passenger Assaults Flight Attendant, Forces American Airlines Flight Diversion
22 mins ago
Unruly Passenger Assaults Flight Attendant, Forces American Airlines Flight Diversion
Illegal Immigrants Apprehended in Terengganu: Highlighting Malaysia's Ongoing Immigration Challenge
22 mins ago
Illegal Immigrants Apprehended in Terengganu: Highlighting Malaysia's Ongoing Immigration Challenge
Life Sentences for Caroline Glachan's Murderers: A 25-Year Wait for Justice
56 seconds ago
Life Sentences for Caroline Glachan's Murderers: A 25-Year Wait for Justice
Restorative Justice Proposed in Buncrana Assault Case
1 min ago
Restorative Justice Proposed in Buncrana Assault Case
Family Conflict in Uganda Turns Violent: Father Assaulted by Children Over Land Sale
9 mins ago
Family Conflict in Uganda Turns Violent: Father Assaulted by Children Over Land Sale
Latest Headlines
World News
Perth Heatwave Prompts Surge in Heat Exposure Cases
8 seconds
Perth Heatwave Prompts Surge in Heat Exposure Cases
Phoenix Suns' Bradley Beal Sells Venice Mansion for $7.65 Million
17 seconds
Phoenix Suns' Bradley Beal Sells Venice Mansion for $7.65 Million
AAP Embraces Hindu Traditions with Weekly Religious Recitations in Delhi
22 seconds
AAP Embraces Hindu Traditions with Weekly Religious Recitations in Delhi
Ons Jabeur: A Determined Quest for Triumph Amidst Personal Challenges
29 seconds
Ons Jabeur: A Determined Quest for Triumph Amidst Personal Challenges
Model Kera Reveals Anti-Aging Secrets on TikTok: The Power of MCT Oil
29 seconds
Model Kera Reveals Anti-Aging Secrets on TikTok: The Power of MCT Oil
Election Commission of Pakistan Refuses to Delay General Elections
38 seconds
Election Commission of Pakistan Refuses to Delay General Elections
Experience High-Performance Thrills with a Used Sports Car: An Expert Guide
42 seconds
Experience High-Performance Thrills with a Used Sports Car: An Expert Guide
Resolution Filed to Probe Alleged Misuse of Funds in Philippines Amidst Social and Technological Shifts
44 seconds
Resolution Filed to Probe Alleged Misuse of Funds in Philippines Amidst Social and Technological Shifts
Demi Jones Returns to Love Island: All Stars with a Mission
46 seconds
Demi Jones Returns to Love Island: All Stars with a Mission
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
23 mins
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
2 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
2 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
2 hours
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
3 hours
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
5 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
7 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
7 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
7 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app