Desperate Chase: LA Woman Clings to Speeding Car to Save Stolen French Bulldog

On a typical afternoon on January 18, Ali Zacharias had a traumatic encounter at a Whole Foods in downtown Los Angeles that she will remember for a lifetime. The theft of her French bulldog puppy, Onyx, sparked a terrifying sequence of events, forcing Zacharias into a desperate and dangerous attempt to protect her pet. The incident offers a chilling reminder of a growing trend of pet thefts, illuminating the lengths to which pet owners are driven in their quest to protect their beloved companions.

Unforeseen Encounter

An unknown woman, part of a group of four individuals, approached Onyx and called out to him. A seemingly harmless interaction turned sinister as the woman proceeded to take the dog. Zacharias, assuming it to be a misunderstanding, followed the woman outside, only to witness her getting into a car with three other accomplices. As she attempted to intervene, she was met with force, pushed away as the car doors locked.

Desperate Actions

In a last-ditch effort to save Onyx, Zacharias took a bold stand in front of the car. However, as the vehicle sped off, she found herself clinging onto the hood. A witness, Harrison Pessy, recorded the shocking scene on video, showing Zacharias gripping onto the car until a sharp turn ejected her. The suspects, described as an African-American female, two other overweight females, and a male driver - all casually dressed, made their escape in a white Kia Forte sedan, identifiable by a missing hubcap on the driver's side.

The Aftermath

The Los Angeles Police Department has taken up the investigation, using street cameras in their efforts to identify the suspects. Meanwhile, Zacharias has offered a substantial reward for Onyx's safe return. The stolen puppy, a unique black Merle French bulldog, is easily recognizable with a spotted coat and different colored eyes. Zacharias urges anyone with any knowledge of the incident to reach out to her directly or the Los Angeles Police Department, hoping that Onyx's distinct features may assist in his safe return.