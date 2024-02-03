Pregnant Mother of Nine Arrested for Murder in Rivers State

In a tragic turn of events, a 32-year-old pregnant mother of nine, Esther Godday, has been apprehended in Rivers State for the murder of a housewife, identified as Mrs. Imeran Idema. The incident, which unfolded over a disagreement about a bunch of plantains, highlights not only an individual's desperate struggle for survival but also the broader social implications of poverty and unemployment.

The incident took place on January 28, 2024, when Esther was discovered pilfering plantains from the Idema family plantation. The ensuing confrontation between Esther and Imeran escalated quickly, with both women sustaining significant injuries from machete cuts. Esther fled the scene, leaving Imeran grievously injured. The injuries inflicted on Imeran ultimately led to her untimely death.

Desperation Amid Poverty

Esther, who was eight months pregnant with her tenth child at the time of the incident, had been grappling with the formidable task of providing for her large family. Esther's husband, unemployed and unable to support his family, added to the mounting pressure and desperation.

The act of thievery, Esther confessed to the police, was born out of this desperation. A stark reminder of how poverty and unemployment force individuals into dire circumstances. All nine of Esther's children were not receiving an education, further exacerbating the family's predicament.

Police Intervention and Further Developments

Rivers State Commissioner of Police, Olatunji Rilwan Disu, emphasized the importance of responsible life choices and the necessity of procreating within one's means during a press briefing following the incident.

Esther was initially released for medical treatment for her injury but was subsequently rearrested after Imeran's death was confirmed.