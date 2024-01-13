Desperate Act: Infertility Drives Woman to Kidnap Infant

In a desperate act driven by infertility and societal pressure, a 21-year-old woman kidnapped a 20-day-old infant from Shatabdi Hospital. The perpetrator, who remained childless after three years of marriage, was later apprehended due to the dedicated efforts of the Kandivli police force. The case has cast a spotlight on the pressures and stigmas surrounding infertility in society.

Calculated Kidnapping

Deftly manipulating the trust of a mother in a vulnerable situation, the kidnapper seized an opportunity at the hospital. She suggested the mother clean a stain off her face, leading her to momentarily leave her child in the woman’s care. When the mother returned, she found her child and the woman missing, which led her to alert the authorities and file a kidnapping case.

Elaborate Ruse Unraveled

To deflect suspicion, the kidnapper promptly handed over the infant to Vanrai police station, alleging that she had found the baby abandoned on a footpath. This fabricated story, however, unravelled when the Kandivli police took over the investigation. They meticulously studied CCTV footage, which showed the woman, clad in a burqa, boarding a rickshaw towards Malvani and subsequently another towards Goregaon East.

Successful Apprehension

Under the guidance of DCP Ajaykumar Bansal and Senior Police Inspector Sandeep Vishwasrao, the police team succeeded in identifying and capturing the kidnapper. During her interrogation, she confessed to the crime, revealing her struggle with infertility and the relentless taunts from her family as the motives behind her desperate act. The woman is now under arrest and has been remanded in police custody, facing charges under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for kidnapping a child.