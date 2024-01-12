en English
Crime

Derbyshire Police Officer Dismissed for Gross Misconduct

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:13 pm EST
Derbyshire Police Officer Dismissed for Gross Misconduct

PC Matthew Longmate, a seasoned officer with over two decades of service in the Derbyshire Police, has been abruptly dismissed from his duties and placed on the barred list. The dismissal comes after Longmate was found guilty of misconduct in public office, a verdict that has sent shockwaves through the law enforcement community. The convicted officer’s actions were unequivocally termed as gross misconduct by the Lincolnshire Police Chief Constable Chris Haward, who presided over an expedited misconduct hearing on January 4, 2024.

A Night of Misconduct

The incident dates back to October 4, 2015, when Longmate and PC Daniel Nash, both on duty, offered to drive an intoxicated woman home from The Association bar in Chesterfield. However, the two officers’ intentions were far from noble. Instead of ensuring the woman’s safety, they parked their patrol car and engaged in sexual activities with her, with Nash having intercourse and Longmate receiving a sex act.

The Trial and Verdict

Longmate’s actions came to light and he was suspended in November 2021, following a referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct. After a four-day trial at the Southwark Crown Court that commenced on November 8, 2023, Longmate was found guilty. Sentencing was scheduled for the following Monday.

Colleague’s Involvement and Subsequent Death

Nash, Longmate’s accomplice on the night of the incident, had previously admitted to 13 charges of misconduct in a public office relating to sexual conduct with multiple women. However, Nash succumbed to cancer in September 2023, before the conclusion of Longmate’s trial.

Condemnation from the Police Force

Following the verdict, Derbyshire Police Deputy Chief Constable Simon Blatchly expressed his condemnation of Longmate’s actions. Blatchly stated that Longmate had committed an appalling crime that deeply tarnished the reputation of the police force, emphasizing that individuals like Longmate have no place in policing.

Crime Law United Kingdom
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

