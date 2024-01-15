Derbyshire Man Imprisoned for Stealing Peregrine Falcon Eggs

Unmasking the Egg Thief

In an unprecedented case, Christopher Wheeldon, a resident of Lime Grove, Darley Dale, Derbyshire, has been sentenced to 18 weeks in prison. The 34-year-old man's crime? Stealing coveted peregrine falcon eggs from Bolsover Moor Quarry in April of the previous year.

Catching the Culprit

Wheeldon's illicit actions were captured on a concealed wildlife camera that recorded his descent down the cliff face toward the peregrine falcon's nest. He didn't act alone. An accomplice aided him in this act, a testament to the audacity and meticulous planning that went into the crime. The footage served as a pivotal piece of evidence, used by Derbyshire Police and the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB) to identify and apprehend Wheeldon.

The Distressing Impact

The video reveals an adult peregrine falcon in evident distress as Wheeldon intrudes upon its nest. RSPB investigator Tom Grose expressed concern over such incidents, which are not as rare as one might imagine. He underlined that nests often fail under suspicious circumstances, reflecting a troubling trend. Wheeldon's previous record includes disturbing a protected wild bird's nest, egg theft, failing to surrender to police, court bail, and multiple shoplifting offenses.

The judge condemned Wheeldon's actions as 'deplorable' and ordered for the equipment used in the crime to be forfeited and destroyed. PC Emma Swales, a member of the Derbyshire Police rural crime team, underscored the rarity of such convictions and sentences, marking this case as a significant milestone for the region.