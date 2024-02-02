ANC Deputy Minister Launches Initiative to Combat Water Sector Criminality

Deputy Minister of Water and Sanitation, David Mahlobo, of the African National Congress's (ANC) national executive, has unveiled a new initiative aimed at investigating internal employees to combat criminality in the water sector. The announcement was made during the ANC lekgotla in Boksburg, where Mahlobo addressed growing concerns around water theft and damage to water infrastructure.

Scrutinizing the Unseen

In an effort to thwart internal corruption, Mahlobo proposed that employees operating within the infrastructure environment undergo strict vetting processes and lifestyle audits. He insinuated that some employees might be collaborating with businesses and manipulating the system for their personal advantage. Mahlobo stressed that people outside the department would not typically possess the knowledge of valve locations and other infrastructure specifics necessary for sabotage.

Tragedy Casts a Shadow

The recent death of Rand Water executive, Teboho 'TJ' Joala, who was brutally killed with his bodyguard during a community campaign, was underscored as a grim example of the severe repercussions of criminal activities impacting the water sector and the wider economy. Joala's death has sent shockwaves through Rand Water, leaving the organization grappling with heightened security concerns and an uncertain future.

Condemning the Saboteurs

Acts of vandalism and attacks on infrastructure were classified by Mahlobo as sabotage. He criticized individuals posing as business entrepreneurs who halt projects to extort money. In the wake of Joala's death, Rand Water is now placing greater emphasis on implementing new security measures and providing support to its staff.

Mahlobo's initiative signals a pivotal step towards enhancing the integrity of the water sector. As the investigation unfolds, the hope is that it will not only curb criminal activities but also foster a safer working environment for those dedicated to preserving South Africa's water resources.