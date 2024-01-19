Deputy Minister Reginah Mhaule Spearheads Fight Against Crime in South African Schools

Reginah Mhaule, the Deputy Minister of Basic Education, is leading a decisive campaign to combat crime in South African schools. This proactive move comes in the wake of a series of criminal attacks on schools in the region last year, which has compelled the Deputy Minister to take action. Mhaule, accompanied by Mpumalanga's MEC for Education, Bonakele Majuba, recently visited Moduping Secondary School in Marite to oversee the school's reopening.

Advertisment

Unsettling Crime Rate in Schools

The school attacks in the previous year sparked widespread outrage and anxiety among teachers, leading to protests. In several instances, teachers and students were robbed of valuable possessions such as cell phones and tablets. Mhaule expressed her grave concern about the high crime rate, including vandalism at schools, and stressed the need for community involvement to address these issues.

Community Engagement: A Potential Solution

Advertisment

The Deputy Minister proposed a novel approach to tackling the problem: organizing a community imbizo, a gathering, to foster collaboration between schools and the community. Mhaule suggested that the problems within schools are symptomatic of broader social issues plaguing the community. She believes that by addressing these root causes, the schools can also become safer.

Overcrowding Crisis: A Parallel Challenge

Meanwhile, another pressing issue for South African schools is overcrowding. Over 20,000 learners in Gauteng alone are unassigned to schools, leading to overcrowded classrooms. This has a detrimental impact on the quality of education, as stated by NAPTOSA's executive director, Basil Manuel. He emphasized the urgency of the situation and urged for a holistic solution. Despite the adversity, there is optimism for a solution to the overcrowding issue, as the South African education sector displays resilience and commitment to providing quality education to every learner.

Anonymous Reporting Systems: A Ray of Hope

A glimmer of hope emerges from the use of anonymous reporting systems by schoolchildren. These systems have resulted in the prevention of numerous instances of suicide, school violence, and planned attacks, according to a study. The Say Something Anonymous Reporting System, operated by the violence prevention group Sandy Hook Promise, has been instrumental in enabling 1,039 confirmed mental health interventions, 109 saves, and averting 38 acts of school violence, including six confirmed planned school attacks. This underlines the need to educate families on firearm violence prevention and ensure support and response protocols for school systems.