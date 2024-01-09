Deolaligaon in Turmoil: Rampaging Miscreants Target Salon Professional’s Residence

In the dead of the night, the once tranquil neighborhood of Deolaligaon was rocked by an unexpected wave of violence. A group of unidentified marauders, armed with swords, sickles, and iron rods, embarked on a rampage that left the residents shocked and terrified. Their first target was the residence of Aaba Pawar, a well-known salon professional in the area.

Unprovoked Attack on Aaba Pawar’s Residence

Pawar’s home, in his absence, was subjected to a brutal onslaught. The miscreants vandalized his property and even took their fury out on two vehicles parked nearby. As of now, the reason behind such hostility towards Pawar remains shrouded in mystery.

Rampage Continues, More Vehicles Damaged

Far from being sated, the group of assailants continued their reign of terror in the vicinity, wreaking havoc without discrimination. Approximately 15 vehicles, ranging from two-wheelers and four-wheelers to auto-rickshaws, fell victim to their destructive spree.

Swift Police Action, Suspects Detained

Following these incidents, Pawar, along with several of his neighbors, lodged a police complaint at the Upnagar police station. Demonstrating prompt action, the police initiated an investigation and swiftly detained five individuals, two of whom are minors. The investigation into this unsettling incident continues.

The Deolaligaon area might have been a silent witness to an unprecedented act of vandalism, but its residents have proved their resilience. They have united in the face of adversity, hoping to restore the peace that was once synonymous with their neighborhood.