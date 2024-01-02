Denzel Washington Sets Record in ‘The Equalizer 3’: Deadliest Chapter in Franchise

In the latest installment of the Equalizer series, ‘The Equalizer 3’, Denzel Washington’s character, Robert McCall, sets an unprecedented franchise record by eliminating 26 adversaries. This makes the film the deadliest chapter in the series so far.

McCall’s Charge against the Camorra

The narrative tracks McCall on a mission to dismantle the Camorra, a Mafia-like criminal organization, in the small Italian town of Altamonte. The Camorra’s intent: commercializing the land, heedless of the disruption and ruin they inflict on the locals. Directed by Antoine Fuqua, the film is celebrated for its aggressive kills, slow-burning tension, and dynamic action sequences.

Confrontation at the Sicilian Winery

The story of McCall’s confrontation with the Camorra starts at a Sicilian winery. Here, he systematically takes down a dozen criminals, including the notorious crime boss Lorenzo Vitale. Despite being wounded, McCall persists in his mission of justice, moving on to Altamonte.

Final Showdown with Vincent Quaranta

In Altamonte, he targets the younger Quaranta brother and several other Camorra members, eliminating them one by one. The film builds to a climactic showdown when McCall infiltrates the home of Vincent Quaranta. After dispatching his henchmen, McCall forces Vincent to ingest a lethal drug, ending his reign of terror. The film’s death toll almost surpasses the combined count of the first two Equalizer movies, firmly establishing the third installment as a thrilling finale to the franchise.

‘The Equalizer 3’, released on September 1, 2023, also features Dakota Fanning and David Denman, among others. The film is now available to stream on Netflix and to buy on various digital platforms. With Denzel Washington delivering a stellar performance as Robert McCall, ‘The Equalizer 3’ proves to be an exhilarating blend of retribution, justice, and suspense.