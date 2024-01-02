en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Denzel Washington Sets Record in ‘The Equalizer 3’: Deadliest Chapter in Franchise

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:31 am EST
Denzel Washington Sets Record in ‘The Equalizer 3’: Deadliest Chapter in Franchise

In the latest installment of the Equalizer series, ‘The Equalizer 3’, Denzel Washington’s character, Robert McCall, sets an unprecedented franchise record by eliminating 26 adversaries. This makes the film the deadliest chapter in the series so far.

McCall’s Charge against the Camorra

The narrative tracks McCall on a mission to dismantle the Camorra, a Mafia-like criminal organization, in the small Italian town of Altamonte. The Camorra’s intent: commercializing the land, heedless of the disruption and ruin they inflict on the locals. Directed by Antoine Fuqua, the film is celebrated for its aggressive kills, slow-burning tension, and dynamic action sequences.

Confrontation at the Sicilian Winery

The story of McCall’s confrontation with the Camorra starts at a Sicilian winery. Here, he systematically takes down a dozen criminals, including the notorious crime boss Lorenzo Vitale. Despite being wounded, McCall persists in his mission of justice, moving on to Altamonte.

Final Showdown with Vincent Quaranta

In Altamonte, he targets the younger Quaranta brother and several other Camorra members, eliminating them one by one. The film builds to a climactic showdown when McCall infiltrates the home of Vincent Quaranta. After dispatching his henchmen, McCall forces Vincent to ingest a lethal drug, ending his reign of terror. The film’s death toll almost surpasses the combined count of the first two Equalizer movies, firmly establishing the third installment as a thrilling finale to the franchise.

‘The Equalizer 3’, released on September 1, 2023, also features Dakota Fanning and David Denman, among others. The film is now available to stream on Netflix and to buy on various digital platforms. With Denzel Washington delivering a stellar performance as Robert McCall, ‘The Equalizer 3’ proves to be an exhilarating blend of retribution, justice, and suspense.

0
Crime Italy
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Euromillions Winner Jane Park 'Devastated' Over Ex-Partner's Violent Death

By Waqas Arain

Euromillions Winner Jane Park Mourns Death of Ex-Boyfriend Marc Webley

By Saboor Bayat

New Year's Day Tragedy: Woman Found Dead in North Berwick, Man Arrested

By BNN Correspondents

New Year's Day Arrest: R6000 Worth of Alcohol Seized in Bloemfontein

By Mazhar Abbas

Aspiring Rapper Abdel Ghadia Jailed for Spending Unexpected Windfall f ...
@Australia · 2 mins
Aspiring Rapper Abdel Ghadia Jailed for Spending Unexpected Windfall f ...
heart comment 0
Major Counterfeit Currency Operation Busted in Delhi: Trio Arrested

By Dil Bar Irshad

Major Counterfeit Currency Operation Busted in Delhi: Trio Arrested
Unraveling the Schengen Visa Scam: An Investigation in Progress

By Rafia Tasleem

Unraveling the Schengen Visa Scam: An Investigation in Progress
Arson Attack Damages St Asaph Bowling Green, Local Law Firm Steps in to Support

By Quadri Adejumo

Arson Attack Damages St Asaph Bowling Green, Local Law Firm Steps in to Support
Community Unites in Support of Ann Coll’s Family Following Tragic Death

By BNN Correspondents

Community Unites in Support of Ann Coll's Family Following Tragic Death
Latest Headlines
World News
Revolutionizing Immunotherapies: New Study Reveals Memory-Like Properties in Regulatory T Cells
14 seconds
Revolutionizing Immunotherapies: New Study Reveals Memory-Like Properties in Regulatory T Cells
Luke Littler: A Remarkable Rise Amidst Ally Pally's Wasp Curse
53 seconds
Luke Littler: A Remarkable Rise Amidst Ally Pally's Wasp Curse
Remarkable Coincidence Marks New York City's First Birth of 2024
1 min
Remarkable Coincidence Marks New York City's First Birth of 2024
Georgia Lawmakers Debate Inclusion of Antisemitism in Hate Crimes Law
1 min
Georgia Lawmakers Debate Inclusion of Antisemitism in Hate Crimes Law
'Dummy' election a fraud against entire nation: Rizvi
2 mins
'Dummy' election a fraud against entire nation: Rizvi
Colorado Springs Reflects Global Divide: Dueling Rallies Advocate for Peace in Gaza Conflict
2 mins
Colorado Springs Reflects Global Divide: Dueling Rallies Advocate for Peace in Gaza Conflict
Lauren Boebert Switches Districts, Blames Hollywood Influence
2 mins
Lauren Boebert Switches Districts, Blames Hollywood Influence
UK Government's £842 Million Household Support Fund Aids Low-Income Households
2 mins
UK Government's £842 Million Household Support Fund Aids Low-Income Households
DailyMail.com Unveils Wellness Channel: A New Destination for Health and Beauty Trends
2 mins
DailyMail.com Unveils Wellness Channel: A New Destination for Health and Beauty Trends
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
6 mins
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
2 hours
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
2 hours
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
4 hours
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
6 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
8 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
8 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
9 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
9 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app