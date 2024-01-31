Denver Police Officer Charged with Harassment Following Incident with Juvenile

Denver Police Department officer Dat Truong finds himself in the eye of a storm as the 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office charges him with harassment. The 33-year-old officer is said to have struck a juvenile in custody, leading to this misdemeanor charge. The incident took place on November 3, near the intersection of Interstate 225 and E. Colfax Avenue.

The Officer Under Scrutiny

Truong joined the Denver Police force in 2014, serving in the special operations division. Following the incident on November 6, he was reassigned to a non-patrol assignment, a position he continues to hold as the legal proceedings progress. Truong is scheduled to appear in court on March 5.

The Denver Police Department's Response

In response to the incident, the Denver Police Department announced that an administrative review of the situation will commence after the conclusion of the criminal case. The department has, however, refrained from providing any further information about the case at this time.

Awaiting Further Developments

This is a developing story with the legal process just beginning to unravel. The incident raises questions about the use of force by police officers, especially in cases involving juveniles. As the legal process unfolds, the truth behind the allegations against Officer Truong will hopefully come to light.