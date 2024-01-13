Denver Police and Crime Stoppers Seek Burglar Caught on Camera

Just before daybreak on December 17, the quiet of South Pearl Street in Denver was disturbed by a brazen act of burglary. The Denver Police Department, in a joint operation with Metro Denver Crime Stoppers, is now on the hunt for the suspect, whose actions were captured in stark detail on surveillance footage.

Desperate Search for the Burglar

The surveillance cameras in the 1200 block of South Pearl Street, Denver, clicked into action at around 4 a.m., capturing a man in the act of breaking into a property. The suspect, currently unidentified, was seen using a tool resembling a crowbar to pry open a glass door. While the footage presents a clear image of the suspect, his identity remains a mystery, and the authorities are now appealing to the public for assistance.

A Reward to Speed the Capture

In an effort to expedite the apprehension of the suspected burglar, a reward of $2,000 has been offered. This reward is available to anyone able to provide information that leads directly to the identification and capture of the individual responsible. In a crime that has shocked the local community, this monetary incentive represents a tangible appeal for public assistance and cooperation.

Anonymous Tips Welcomed

While the desire for justice is strong, the authorities also appreciate that for some, coming forward with information may feel daunting. As such, Metro Denver Crime Stoppers has assured potential tipsters that they can remain anonymous. Anyone with information about the burglary or the suspect is urged to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. In a case where every piece of information could be critical, this assurance of anonymity could play a key role in bringing the suspect to justice.