en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Denver Police and Crime Stoppers Seek Burglar Caught on Camera

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 12, 2024 at 9:10 pm EST
Denver Police and Crime Stoppers Seek Burglar Caught on Camera

Just before daybreak on December 17, the quiet of South Pearl Street in Denver was disturbed by a brazen act of burglary. The Denver Police Department, in a joint operation with Metro Denver Crime Stoppers, is now on the hunt for the suspect, whose actions were captured in stark detail on surveillance footage.

Desperate Search for the Burglar

The surveillance cameras in the 1200 block of South Pearl Street, Denver, clicked into action at around 4 a.m., capturing a man in the act of breaking into a property. The suspect, currently unidentified, was seen using a tool resembling a crowbar to pry open a glass door. While the footage presents a clear image of the suspect, his identity remains a mystery, and the authorities are now appealing to the public for assistance.

A Reward to Speed the Capture

In an effort to expedite the apprehension of the suspected burglar, a reward of $2,000 has been offered. This reward is available to anyone able to provide information that leads directly to the identification and capture of the individual responsible. In a crime that has shocked the local community, this monetary incentive represents a tangible appeal for public assistance and cooperation.

Anonymous Tips Welcomed

While the desire for justice is strong, the authorities also appreciate that for some, coming forward with information may feel daunting. As such, Metro Denver Crime Stoppers has assured potential tipsters that they can remain anonymous. Anyone with information about the burglary or the suspect is urged to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. In a case where every piece of information could be critical, this assurance of anonymity could play a key role in bringing the suspect to justice.

0
Crime Law United States
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
59 seconds ago
Parolee Arrested for Unlawful Possession of Firearm During Traffic Stop
On a routine Thursday evening, a traffic stop in Danville transformed into an arrest operation for the city’s Problem-Oriented Policing Unit. The subject of this arrest was Emmit L. Brown, a 44-year-old resident of the city, currently on parole. The traffic stop, initially for a minor violation, unveiled a serious crime when a firearm was
Parolee Arrested for Unlawful Possession of Firearm During Traffic Stop
Infant In Critical Condition After Shooting; Suspect Apprehended
23 mins ago
Infant In Critical Condition After Shooting; Suspect Apprehended
Mason Perkins Sentenced for Brutal Assault on Police Officer
23 mins ago
Mason Perkins Sentenced for Brutal Assault on Police Officer
Ex-NRA CFO Testifies to Receiving $30K Monthly Payments Post-Resignation
1 min ago
Ex-NRA CFO Testifies to Receiving $30K Monthly Payments Post-Resignation
Scott Andrew Minigle Charged in Domestic Violence Case Linked to Partner's Death
22 mins ago
Scott Andrew Minigle Charged in Domestic Violence Case Linked to Partner's Death
Tragic Misdirection: Upstate New York Driveway Shooting Shocks Community
23 mins ago
Tragic Misdirection: Upstate New York Driveway Shooting Shocks Community
Latest Headlines
World News
MS Dhoni's Unseen Contributions: Shaping the Future of Indian Cricket
1 min
MS Dhoni's Unseen Contributions: Shaping the Future of Indian Cricket
Joburg Super Kings Set to Clash with MI Cape Town in SA20 2024 League
1 min
Joburg Super Kings Set to Clash with MI Cape Town in SA20 2024 League
Washington Spirit Trades Star Player for Draft Pick and Allocation Money
2 mins
Washington Spirit Trades Star Player for Draft Pick and Allocation Money
Astrobotic's Peregrine Lunar Lander: A Tale of Unexpected Resilience
5 mins
Astrobotic's Peregrine Lunar Lander: A Tale of Unexpected Resilience
Color Change in Congress: New Lapel Pins Spark Partisan Commentary
5 mins
Color Change in Congress: New Lapel Pins Spark Partisan Commentary
Global Death Toll from Fungal Diseases Doubles: An Urgent Call to Action
7 mins
Global Death Toll from Fungal Diseases Doubles: An Urgent Call to Action
Unveiling AFCON's Historical Records: A Tale of Dominance, Legends, and Drama
8 mins
Unveiling AFCON's Historical Records: A Tale of Dominance, Legends, and Drama
Late Equalizer by Morris Secures Critical Point for Luton Town in Championship Clash
13 mins
Late Equalizer by Morris Secures Critical Point for Luton Town in Championship Clash
Jimmy Garoppolo Emerges as NFL's 'Sexiest' Player in Unusual Gamblino Study
14 mins
Jimmy Garoppolo Emerges as NFL's 'Sexiest' Player in Unusual Gamblino Study
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
2 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
7 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
8 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
8 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
9 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
11 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
13 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
13 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
14 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app