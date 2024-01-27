Denver Bus Shooting: Two Men Gravely Injured

In a shocking incident on a recent Saturday, two men were gravely injured in a shooting incident on a bus in Denver. The attack unfolded at the bustling intersection of Mississippi Avenue and Federal Boulevard. The Denver Police Department, responding to the emergency call received at 6:41 p.m., promptly arrived at the scene. The victims were aboard a Transdev bus, a firm that functions as a subcontractor for the Regional Transportation District.

Investigation Underway

The Denver Police Department is currently in the throes of investigating this brutal crime. As of the time of reporting, they have not released any information regarding the suspect. Furthermore, they are actively seeking additional information from the Regional Transportation District to aid their ongoing investigation.

Call for Public Assistance

In a bid to hasten the process, the Denver Police Department is soliciting assistance from the public. They have requested anyone possessing any pertinent information to reach out to Crime Stoppers. This collective effort is hoped to shed more light on the case and potentially lead to the apprehension of the suspect.

Details Still Emerging

As the case continues to unfold, specific details regarding the shooting and the condition of the victims remain under wraps. The uncertainty surrounding the victims' status adds an additional layer of tension to this already severe situation. The authorities are working tirelessly to resolve the case and provide much-needed answers to the public.