Denise Wilson's New Book Aims to Combat Māori Family Violence with Holistic Approaches

Professor Denise Wilson's latest publication, A Litany of Sound Revisited, is sparking hope among researchers and communities for its potential to offer a comprehensive guide towards eliminating family and sexual violence in Māori populations. Released under Te Pūkotahitanga, the book is part of Te Aorerekura, New Zealand's national strategy to address this pressing issue. Wilson's work emphasizes a holistic view on community health, integrating environmental, familial, and societal factors.

Historical Context and Modern Struggles

Wilson's book delves into the historical roots of family violence within Māori communities, tracing back to the pre-colonial era where Māori values and beliefs acted as safeguards against such violence. The disruption caused by colonization, according to Wilson, shifted these communal responsibilities behind closed doors, exacerbating the problem. The book aims to rekindle these traditional values to protect and nurture future generations.

Addressing the Gaps

Despite the efforts within Māori communities to curb family and sexual violence, Wilson identifies significant gaps in monitoring progress and in the development of workforce capabilities. The book advocates for the adoption of kaupapa Māori models, which are grounded in Māori principles and values, as a means to fill these gaps. Through such models, Wilson envisions a more effective approach to not only understand but also combat the violence affecting whānau Māori.

Looking Towards the Future

Wilson's dream is that her book will foster a deeper understanding of the issue among the wider community, acknowledging both historical and contemporary influences. She places special emphasis on the importance of focusing on tamariki (children) and rangatahi (youth), suggesting that the key to a violence-free future lies in empowering these younger generations. Through holistic approaches and community engagement, there is hope for significant progress in the fight against family and sexual violence among Māori.