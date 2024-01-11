Denied Justice: John Warren’s Motion for New Trial Rejected

John Warren, the man who has been behind bars for over two decades following a 2000 murder conviction, has been denied a new trial in connection with his 2022 motion to reopen post-conviction proceedings. The decision to deny the motion was made by Circuit Judge Charles M. Blomquist, who asserted that it was not ‘in the interests of justice’ to reopen the case, thereby rejecting Warren’s Brady claims pertaining to evidence that was allegedly withheld by the prosecution.

Warren’s Conviction and Sentence

Warren was convicted for the 1998 murder of Haywood Williams, who was his best friend. At the time of the crime, Warren was only 17 years old. He has since been serving a life sentence. Despite a potential window for release under a previous state’s attorney’s administration, State’s Attorney Ivan Bates, who is currently in office, has adopted a contrasting stance, opposing Warren’s motion to reopen the case.

Fate of the Motion and Future Legal Steps

The recent ruling by Circuit Judge Charles M. Blomquist marked a significant setback for Warren and his legal team. The judge found that it was not in the interests of justice to reopen the matter and dismissed Warren’s claims of ineffective assistance of counsel and Brady violations. This denial of his motion to reopen post-conviction proceedings effectively stalled the possibility of a new trial.

However, Warren’s attorney, Nancy Forster, is not ready to back down and plans to appeal the decision. It is yet to be seen how this appeal will unfold and impact Warren’s legal journey.

A Continued Quest for Justice

Despite the legal hurdles, Warren continues to maintain his innocence. He had previously sought sentence modification under the Juvenile Restoration Act, which was partially granted in 2023. As Warren and his attorney prepare for their next legal battle, the state’s attorney’s office remains firm in their position, with a focus on ensuring justice for the victim and their family.