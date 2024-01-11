en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Denied Justice: John Warren’s Motion for New Trial Rejected

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:08 pm EST
Denied Justice: John Warren’s Motion for New Trial Rejected

John Warren, the man who has been behind bars for over two decades following a 2000 murder conviction, has been denied a new trial in connection with his 2022 motion to reopen post-conviction proceedings. The decision to deny the motion was made by Circuit Judge Charles M. Blomquist, who asserted that it was not ‘in the interests of justice’ to reopen the case, thereby rejecting Warren’s Brady claims pertaining to evidence that was allegedly withheld by the prosecution.

Warren’s Conviction and Sentence

Warren was convicted for the 1998 murder of Haywood Williams, who was his best friend. At the time of the crime, Warren was only 17 years old. He has since been serving a life sentence. Despite a potential window for release under a previous state’s attorney’s administration, State’s Attorney Ivan Bates, who is currently in office, has adopted a contrasting stance, opposing Warren’s motion to reopen the case.

Fate of the Motion and Future Legal Steps

The recent ruling by Circuit Judge Charles M. Blomquist marked a significant setback for Warren and his legal team. The judge found that it was not in the interests of justice to reopen the matter and dismissed Warren’s claims of ineffective assistance of counsel and Brady violations. This denial of his motion to reopen post-conviction proceedings effectively stalled the possibility of a new trial.

However, Warren’s attorney, Nancy Forster, is not ready to back down and plans to appeal the decision. It is yet to be seen how this appeal will unfold and impact Warren’s legal journey.

A Continued Quest for Justice

Despite the legal hurdles, Warren continues to maintain his innocence. He had previously sought sentence modification under the Juvenile Restoration Act, which was partially granted in 2023. As Warren and his attorney prepare for their next legal battle, the state’s attorney’s office remains firm in their position, with a focus on ensuring justice for the victim and their family.

0
Crime Law United States
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
13 mins ago
The Human Impact of the Post Office Scandal: A Sub-Postmistress's Account
In a heart-wrenching revelation, a sub-postmistress detailed the emotional trauma she underwent when Post Office investigators prohibited her from having any contact with her own daughter for a period of 18 months. The ban was imposed to ostensibly prevent any form of collusion. This is a stark testimony of the personal and familial impact of
The Human Impact of the Post Office Scandal: A Sub-Postmistress's Account
Nightly Youth Brawls Disrupt Peace in Paombong, Bulacan
30 mins ago
Nightly Youth Brawls Disrupt Peace in Paombong, Bulacan
Hollywood Scandal: Prominent Figure's Son Accused of Triple Murder
31 mins ago
Hollywood Scandal: Prominent Figure's Son Accused of Triple Murder
Digital Vigilantism: A New Frontier in Crime Prevention or a Dangerous Trend?
17 mins ago
Digital Vigilantism: A New Frontier in Crime Prevention or a Dangerous Trend?
Fabricated Diamond Origin Story Ends Divorce Row
20 mins ago
Fabricated Diamond Origin Story Ends Divorce Row
Man Sentenced to Eight Years for Kidnapping a Ten-Year-Old Girl in Barbados
28 mins ago
Man Sentenced to Eight Years for Kidnapping a Ten-Year-Old Girl in Barbados
Latest Headlines
World News
Close Watch on Red Sea: A Strategic Move Amid Rising Tensions
3 mins
Close Watch on Red Sea: A Strategic Move Amid Rising Tensions
A Blend of National News: From Court Verdicts to Festive Celebrations
8 mins
A Blend of National News: From Court Verdicts to Festive Celebrations
Malcolm Okello Steers Heathens to Uganda Cup Final with Stellar Performance
10 mins
Malcolm Okello Steers Heathens to Uganda Cup Final with Stellar Performance
Ivory Coast Sparks Early Dominance at AFCON 2023
12 mins
Ivory Coast Sparks Early Dominance at AFCON 2023
Congress Takes Over INDI ALLIANCE: Coalition on the Brink of Collapse
13 mins
Congress Takes Over INDI ALLIANCE: Coalition on the Brink of Collapse
Romanian Alina L’ami Emerges Victor in Elite Besa Masaiti Chess Championship
14 mins
Romanian Alina L’ami Emerges Victor in Elite Besa Masaiti Chess Championship
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
16 mins
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Alarming Trend in Gender-Based Violence Cases: Call for Increased Vigilance
17 mins
Alarming Trend in Gender-Based Violence Cases: Call for Increased Vigilance
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
23 mins
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
16 mins
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
23 mins
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
25 mins
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
51 mins
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
3 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
6 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
7 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
7 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
8 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app