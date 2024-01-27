Demise of Southern Progress: From Aid Ship to Rusting Relic

The Southern Progress, a once noble 35-meter vessel, now serves as a rusting testament to neglected responsibility and unfulfilled promises. Once utilized by the Floating Foundation charity to deliver crucial medical aid to Pacific islands, the ship, owned by Craig Koning, is now an abandoned hulk in Islington Bay, Rangitoto, looming ominously over the waters, awaiting demolition.

The Dark History of the Southern Progress

While the Southern Progress may carry the heavy burden of its physical deterioration, the darkness of its past is even more weighty. Koning, the man behind the charity established in 2017, was found guilty of two rape charges in 2020, linked to a 2004 incident involving his then-girlfriend, Amy Coronakes. His five-year prison sentence did little to cleanse the reputation of the vessel. Allegations of inappropriate behavior, drunkenness, and power abuse with young female crew members tainted the ship's image during Koning's ownership.

Abandonment and the Cost of Disposal

Following his imprisonment, Koning sold the Southern Progress, which has since been anchored and left to the mercies of time and tide for four years. The current owner, residing overseas, offers little hope of contributing to the massive $150,000 disposal cost, as estimated by Auckland Harbourmaster, Andrew Hayton. His office is tasked with the challenging and costly removal of numerous abandoned boats in Auckland annually, with costs typically ranging between $150,000 and $170,000.

A Growing Global Problem

The Southern Progress represents a broader, increasingly worrying issue: the global problem of abandoned boats. Tracing the owners of these vessels proves difficult, especially in New Zealand where a boat registration system is absent. Hayton notes that the unforeseen maintenance costs often catch boat owners off-guard, leading to their abandonment. Now beyond repair, the Southern Progress had 2000 liters of used oil removed in preparation for towing. Despite the daunting task and significant costs, Hayton remains determined to tackle the growing issue of abandoned vessels.