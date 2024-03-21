Delta Tragedy: Cultists Execute Man and Pregnant Wife Amid Ongoing Clashes

In a heart-wrenching event that underscores the escalating cult violence in Delta State, gunmen suspected to be cultists brutally murdered Mr. Bobby Kabah and his pregnant wife in their home in Ogwashi-Uku, Aniocha South Local Government Area. This incident, confirmed by Delta State Police Public Relations Officer DSP Bright Edafe, marks a grim chapter in the series of cult-related violence terrorizing the community.

Unfolding Horror in Ogwashi-Uku

The couple was attacked in their residence in Agidiasei quarters around 8:35 p.m., with the assailants entering from the back to carry out their deadly mission. Mr. Kabah, already nursing injuries from a recent motorbike accident, and his pregnant wife were defenseless against the gunmen's onslaught. This tragic event is part of a broader wave of cult-related clashes that have plunged the community into a state of panic and mourning, with six lives claimed in the last two weeks alone.

Community Under Siege

The ongoing cult war has not only resulted in loss of life but has also instilled a pervasive fear among the residents of Ogwashi-Uku, leading to the closure of businesses and a palpable tension in the air. The murder of a prominent cult figure known as Lucky by a rival group earlier in February had already heightened anxieties about the potential for retaliatory violence. The community now finds itself at a crossroads, grappling with the challenge of restoring peace and ensuring the safety of its members against a backdrop of unchecked cultism.

Authorities Respond to the Crisis

In response to the escalating violence, the Delta State Police have intensified their efforts to address the cult-related unrest, with DSP Edafe confirming the latest killings and emphasizing the need for a comprehensive strategy to combat the cult menace. The police are faced with the daunting task of not only bringing the perpetrators to justice but also implementing measures to prevent further loss of life and restore order in Ogwashi-Uku.

The brutal murder of Mr. Bobby Kabah and his pregnant wife serves as a stark reminder of the devastating human cost of cult violence and the urgent need for concerted action to address this crisis. As the community mourns the loss of yet more of its members, the hope remains that this tragic incident will galvanize the authorities and the public alike to take decisive steps towards ending the cycle of violence and ensuring a safer future for all residents of Ogwashi-Uku.