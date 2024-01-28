Delta State Police Refutes Claims of Policemen's Kidnapping by Herdsmen

In the heart of Nigeria, the Delta State Police Command has categorically refuted allegations circulating on social media platforms and various newspapers regarding the kidnapping of three Mobile Policemen from PMF 51, Oghara. These officers were reportedly kidnapped near the Ohoror vicinity of the East West Road in Ughelli North Local Government Area, by individuals suspected to be Fulani herdsmen.

Initial reports suggested that the policemen, all inspectors, along with their AK-47 rifles and ammunition, were led to a supposed robbery scene by a young man, Moses Progress, who claimed to have been robbed by herdsmen. The account further stated that during an ambush, the policemen were separated, and Moses Progress was apprehended upon his return without the officers.

Police Refutes Claims

DSP Bright Edafe, the Public Relations Officer for the Delta State Police, has blasted these reports as 'fake', expressing his struggle to clarify the situation due to the widespread misinformation. His assertion implies that the incident might not have occurred as initially reported, challenging the widely circulating accounts of the incident.