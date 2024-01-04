en English
Crime

Delmont Man Pleads Guilty to Statutory Sexual Assault, Sentenced to House Arrest and Probation

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:27 pm EST
Dezhane M. Amey, a 23-year-old resident of Delmont, has been handed a sentence of two years probation and nine months house arrest by Judge Tim Krieger of the Westmoreland County Common Pleas Court. Amey pleaded guilty to the statutory sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl. The plea agreement led to the dismissal of additional felony charges including unlawful contact with a minor and corruption of a minor.

Assault Unearthed After Vehicle Accident

The case came to light following a minor vehicle accident in Penn Township involving Amey, the victim, and two others. The mother of the victim discovered that her daughter did not recognize Amey when she arrived to pick her up from the police station. This led her to investigate, finding evidence on her daughter’s cellphone suggesting sexual activity between Amey and her daughter.

Clear Evidence of Illegal Conduct

Further investigation revealed text messages and social media posts that showed Amey was aware of the girl’s age prior to engaging in sexual activity. The case was reported on by Tribune-Review staff writer Rich Cholodofsky.

Other Cases of Sexual Offences

In a similar vein, Jack R. MacFarlane Jr. is challenging the constitutionality of the lifetime registration requirement under Pennsylvania’s Sexual Offender and Notification Act (SORNA) after being sentenced to 10 to 20 years in prison for sexually abusing a 14-year-old girl. Meanwhile, Randolph County man William James Anderson faces several felony charges related to child sex crimes, including two counts of felony indecent liberties with a child. Lastly, Ian Anthony Gantt was convicted of five felonies, including incest, child molestation, and rape of a child.

Daniel Stephen McInnis, an elementary school principal, was charged with felony statutory sex offense for sexually assaulting a 9-year-old student. The school district cooperated with the police investigation and suspended McInnis from his position. The state asked for his bond to be set at $500,000, but the judge set it at $250,000 secured. McInnis faces a maximum penalty of life in prison without parole.

Lastly, Amy Bass Jackson, a middle school teacher in Bulloch County, was sentenced to 15 years, five to serve, for pleading guilty to charges of statutory rape, sexual exploitation of children, and unlawful disposition of sexually explicit material to minors. She was given 500 to 600 days of detention and will remain on probation for 15 years. Jackson is also banned from the Ogeechee Judicial Circuit and must surrender all teaching certificates and licenses.

Crime United States
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

