Delmer Peters Sentenced to 12 Years for Wife's Manslaughter: A Tishomingo County Case Marked by Delays and Contrasting Testimonies

In a case that has sent shockwaves through Tishomingo County, 67-year-old Delmer Peters has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for the manslaughter of his wife, Vicki Peters. Originally slapped with a first-degree murder charge, Delmer opted for a guilty plea to the reduced charge last October. Circuit Judge Kelly Mims handed down the maximum 20-year sentence, with 8 years suspended and credit for time served.

The Delayed Sentence

The sentencing was deferred, allowing Peters time to recover from an open heart surgery. This case has been marked by numerous delays and postponements, including allowances for Peters' medical condition. The final verdict, however, has now been cast, closing a painful chapter in the lives of both the victim's family and the accused.

Testimonies That Shaped the Trial

During the hearing, the couple's children and grandchildren bore witness to the abusive nature of the marriage. They painted a picture of a relationship marred by alcohol-fueled violence inflicted by Delmer Peters. In stark contrast, character witnesses from the neighborhood and church portrayed Peters as a devoted Christian who was consistently helpful.

The Night of The Crime

On July 7, 2017, police discovered Delmer Peters unconscious near his wife's body, both of them having imbibed heavily. The autopsy report revealed that Vicki Peters had succumbed to blunt force injuries to the face and head. The prosecution claimed these injuries were the result of escalating domestic violence, exacerbated by alcoholism. Following the sentencing, Peters was taken into custody for transportation back to Tishomingo County.