Delmarva Power Warns Against Utility Scams Costing Over $200,000

Delmarva Power and Atlantic City Electric have released alarming data, revealing that criminals have swindled over $200,000 through utility scams. The companies have sounded the alarm, cautioning both business and residential customers to be especially watchful of phone-based scams aimed at extracting money.

Historically, businesses, specifically ethnic restaurants, have frequently fallen prey to these scams. The scam typically unfolds with a caller threatening service disconnection unless the victim settles an alleged due charge. The preferred mode of payment is often untraceable gift cards, making these scams notoriously difficult to investigate.

Variations of the Scam

There are also alternative schemes where the fraudsters attempt to gather checking or credit card information. Some even make in-person visits, impersonating utility workers visiting homes or businesses. In 2023, the utilities documented a considerable number of incidents related to such phone scams, underscoring the urgent need for heightened awareness and preventative measures among customers.

Reports indicate an alarming upswing in fraudulent attempts aimed at customers of Atlantic City Electric, Delmarva Power, and Pepco. In 2023 alone, these utilities marked over 2,200 reports of scam attempts—an 11 percent success rate. The total losses to phone scams throughout 2023 amounted to over $205,000, reflecting a nearly 30 percent surge compared to the preceding year. The final quarter of 2023 witnessed a 36 percent surge in attempts compared to the same period in 2022. In Q4 alone, customers incurred losses exceeding $74,000, reflecting a 64 percent increase from the corresponding period in 2022.

Delmarva Power urges customers to report any suspicious calls or visits regarding service disconnection by contacting them at 800-375-7117.